Jaguars' Grant Udinski Reflects on WR Rollercoaster
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski previewed Week 11 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, and were there for it all.
To watch his comments, view below.
For a partial transcription of his comments, view below.
Q: On the challenges of the turnover at WR this season?
Udinski: “There's certainly a challenge to it and would love to have Travis [WR/DB Travis Hunter] back healthy too and you lose him just right as he was starting to really hit his stride there in the L.A. game in London. But it's the challenge we all signed up for, I think back to that moment at the end of the game where [WR] Tim Jones is running across the field against Vegas, and it makes that big catch and it's a route that he never really got to practice with Trevor. He had never thrown and caught that route with Trevor and he goes out there, Trammell's [WR Austin Trammell] in there winning on that play.
[WR] Tim Patrick is in there winning on different routes where he hasn't got the opportunity to run those routes. So those guys are facing really a tremendous challenge to go out there and execute at the highest level, against the best of the best without having the opportunity in practice to do some of those things. Now it's our job to try to limit the amount of newness and try to make sure that what we put on their plate is stuff that they can go out and execute. But it's been a lot of fun to see them embrace the challenge.
Something we're going to have to continue to do as guys go in and out of the lineup. That's the nature of the beast. We knew going into the year, very rarely do you make it throughout the year with all 11 starters playing every single snap of every single game for the whole year. So, you knew it was something that was going to come up. Unfortunately, it's probably been a little more than anybody would like, but those guys have really been doing a great job of not flinching when the opportunity comes, just stepping up, doing what's asked them and trying to embrace it.”
Q: On WR Jakobi Meyers being able to pick up the offense on a short week?
Udinski: “It's a testament to his work, his intelligence to be able to go out there and even line up. I don't think I'd be able to break the huddle if I tried to show up in a week and then go out there and play in a game. Really, really impressive for him to do that. To go out there and not only play but to do it at a high level. Knew what he was doing. Didn't have to ask guys all the time, ‘Where am I lining up? What am I doing?
Where am I trying to go? Who am I blocking here?,’ so super impressive from a mental standpoint. And then the physical standpoint too. I don't think people realize how tough it is to hop on a plane. All of a sudden you're moving in the middle of the night and then you're doing a physical early in the morning, you're getting everything together. People are trying to take all your time, you're short on sleep, probably short on nutrition, and then you’ve got to go out there and play in a totally foreign environment, so really impressive all around.”
