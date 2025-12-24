Why Grant Udinski Always Knew Trevor Lawrence Could Reach Stardom

The Trevor Lawrence apology letters are rolling in. He's led his Jacksonville Jaguars on a six-game win streak to get to 11-4, positioning them at the top of the AFC South and within reach of the No. 1 seed in the conference. The flashes of greatness have always been there for T-Law, but he's putting it all together consistently for the first time in his young NFL career.



He followed up his historic performance against the New York Jets by playing a nearly flawless game to upset the Denver Broncos on the road. Many thought that Lawrence and this Jaguars offense were in for a wake-up call versus Denver's elite defense. Instead, he awakened the world to his full potential.



Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence always had it in him



Trevor Lawrence has had stretches of elite play for the Jacksonville Jaguars before, but he's never quite had an extended stretch like the one he's had in the last month. Since the turn of December, he's totaled 1,082 yards, 12 touchdowns, and zero interceptions on 61 percent completion. He's added another 112 yards and two scores with his legs, too. Many have suggested that this breakout has come out of nowhere, but Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski always knew it was inevitable:



"Well, first it probably started with his passion for the game and his care factor for not only learning the system, performing at a high level, trying to operate the system out there, but his care for the teammates, the organization, and really the betterment of everyone else around him. So, when you start with that foundation, you have a lot to work with from there because you know those types of guys."



"That was easily the best game I've ever watched from him."@BillSimmons and @TheCousinSal praise Trevor Lawrence for his great performance against the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/6aQgXROEks — The Ringer (@ringer) December 22, 2025

"Guys like Trevor are willing to put in the work, they're willing to spend the extra time, go the extra mile, do all those things that can separate guys from good to great in terms of knowing what to do, being able to play fast, being able to do all the things we ask of the quarterback position... Then you add on top of that the intelligence, the toughness, which you'd see out there on Sundays, more so than all the work behind the scenes."



"But a lot of that goes into the way you practice, being willing to go out there when your body's probably not feeling great, you're sore, he’s coming off of injury this offseason, and that physical toughness, not just the mental toughness, is a big part of your training, not just your actual playing on Sunday. So, you have all those different intangibles, those things come together with probably a laundry list of others that really made this offseason work, really stand out and create an optimistic attitude, I guess really going into the season."

To see how far Trevor Lawrence's preparation can take him this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.