What Greg Newsome Thinks of the Jaguars So Far
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the Jacksonville Jaguars struck a deal with the Cleveland Browns earlier this month to swap veteran cornerbacks Greg Newsome and Tyson Campbell, it wasn't a move either player had anywhere near their radar.
Campbell had started all five games during the Jaguars' 4-1 start and signed a contract extension with the franchise the previous summer. Newsome, a former first-round pick in Cleveland, was seemingly in line for contract extension talks instead of an eviction.
That means each player has had to make a big transition, on and off the field, with their new organizations. And while their impressions on their new teams matter, it is the impressions the new teams make on them that might even be more important.
Newsome's Impression of Jaguars
Newsome has appeared in two games for the Jaguars since the trade, playing an increased level of snaps in Week 7 that should only increase after the bye week. And now that he is in the scheme for an extended period of time, he has embraced the ins and outs of Anthony Campanile's defensive scheme.
"Yeah, I think it's just a new system. Like in Cleveland, we played man coverage pretty much, you know, all the time, so I wasn't in a lot of zone things," Newsome said in the locker room on Monday, "But I think now, like, just like I said, understanding what they want from it, I've been able to see that. So I'm definitely super excited moving forward and just to make some more plays out there,:"
While many teams make a trade and quickly throw their new pieces to the wolves, the Jaguars opted to go with a patient and measured approach on Newsome. That approach was well-received, especially after Newsome had to travel to London twice in three weeks,
"No, for sure, I definitely appreciate it. You know, sometimes I'd be like, man, like, I'm so used to, you know, I'm saying, like, I would like to be out there and just try my best to help the team win," Newsome said. "But I do really appreciate them giving me time to learn the playbook, giving me time to adjust to things. And I do really appreciate them."
Newsome has also now been given the time to learn his new teammates in the cornerback room, including Jourdan Lewis, Travis Hunter, and Montaric Brown.
"They're dogs. Like, I love the compete from all of them," Newsome said. "Like, we all want to be out there. We all want to play hard. But the biggest thing is, like, it's a family, like you're stepping in, like leaving Cleveland, I had a very family feel, and coming here, I feel the exact same way, like guys want each other to succeed. Guys are selfless and guys are willing to teach people. So I really appreciate it."
