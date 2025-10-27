Why the Jaguars' Expectations For Greg Newsome Are Rising After the Bye
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are expecting big things from new cornerback Greg Newsome over the final 10 weeks of the season.
Newsome was sent to the Jaguars from the Cleveland Browns earlier this month as a result of the Tyson Campbell trade, and his first two weeks were certainly a whirlwind. He made his Jaguars debut against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 despite having just one total practice with the team. The next week, he traveled to London for the second time in three weeks after previously playing there with the Browns.
Now that Newsome has had some more time to acclimate himself to the Jaguars, their scheme, and his new post-Browns life, the former first-round pick and his head coach feel like he is starting to come along at the right time.
Newsome's Timing
“Yeah, I think like Campy [DC Anthony Campanile] talked about this morning that Greg's getting more and more comfortable," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday. "He did have some really good matchups last week. He had a couple balls caught on his way where he is maybe a little deep in in his zone, but man, he's getting more and more comfortable.
"You saw him in man coverage a few times on Davante [Rams WR Davante Adams] and have some really good reps. So I think you're starting to see a little bit more comfort level. He is very engaged in the meetings. The guy sits on the edge of his chair, he is looking right at you in the eyes, you can tell it's important to him. So got a lot of belief that'll continue to improve.”
With Newsome having an extended period of time in the Jaguars' system before his third appearance, the veteran cornerback is confident that the time on task will soon pay off.
"It was a lot like, I don't think people understand, like, just the emotional side of things, you know what I'm saying. Somewhere I was for a long time, and then coming here, trying to get stuff, like, very, very fast, and then going back to London," Newsome said.
"But I think the guys, honestly, like, without them, I don't think I would be caught up as fast. So I think my teammates did a great job of just helping me, getting me right. And now I feel comfortable. Like, out there today, I'm knowing the calls, I'm knowing what to do, so I feel comfortable."
