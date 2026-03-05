Who the Jaguars Must Re-Sign in Free Agency — and Who They Don’t
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The start of free agency is right around the corner.
In just a few days, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the NFL will see critical names begin to negotiate with opposing teams as they forge their free agency path. And few teams have as high-profile free agents as the Jaguars.
With big names like Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne both set to hit free agency, the Jaguars have some tough decisions to make. Below, we weigh in on how we would help make them.
Who They Must Re-Sign
CB Montaric Brown
Buster Brown proved to the Jaguars last season that he is a genuine starting cornerback in the NFL, and there should be serious interest in bringing him back. His lack of top speed will keep him from hitting the highest of cornerback markets, but his production and skill set should make him very attractive to defenses that major in zone coverage.
If the Jaguars lose Brown, who the locker room, coaching staff, and front office showered with praise in 2025, then there is a big hole at cornerback. The Jaguars would still have Travis Hunter, Jarrian Jones, and Jourdan Lewis, but losing Brown would likely force an early cornerback pick in April's draft.
LB Dennis Gardeck
The Jaguars got a big boost out of Dennis Gardeck last season when they made him a late-offseason addition, and there is reason to believe he could be even better next season as he gets another year removed from his 2024 injuries. Gardeck was a valuable presence for the Jaguars at strongside linebacker and as a situational pass-rusher last season, and the Jaguars don't have a clear replacement for his role since Jalen McLeod missed his rookie season with injuries.
Who They Don't Need to Re-Sign
LB Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd had a terrific season for the Jaguars last season, earning his spot on the second-team All-Pro list after recording five interceptions and a number of massive plays for a resurgent Jaguars defense. With that said, Lloyd is in a perfect position to capitalize off his contract-year performance, and the Jaguars could easily get outbid on the open market. They would be wiser to let him walk and play the compensatory pick game.
RB Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne was a major piece to the Jaguars' offense last year, carrying the unit during the team's 5-3 start and then breaking out as a pass-catcher after the Jaguars became a pass-first team. With that in mind, the Jaguars have a solid second-year running back in Bhayshul Tuten and could likely replace Etienne's production by expanding Tuten's role and adding a cheap veteran at the fraction of Etienne's cost.
CB Greg Newsome & S Andrew Wingard
The Jaguars have two more starters in the secondary set to be free agents after Montaric Brown with cornerback Greg Newsome and safety Andrew Wingard, and the Jaguars would be better off to let them hit free agency. Jacksonville has Travis Hunter shifting to more cornerback snaps, while 2025 third-round pick Caleb Ransaw deserves a runway to make an impact.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley