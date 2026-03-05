Who the Jaguars Must Re-Sign in Free Agency — and Who They Don’t

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The start of free agency is right around the corner.

In just a few days, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the NFL will see critical names begin to negotiate with opposing teams as they forge their free agency path. And few teams have as high-profile free agents as the Jaguars.

With big names like Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne both set to hit free agency, the Jaguars have some tough decisions to make. Below, we weigh in on how we would help make them.

Who They Must Re-Sign

CB Montaric Brown

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buster Brown proved to the Jaguars last season that he is a genuine starting cornerback in the NFL, and there should be serious interest in bringing him back. His lack of top speed will keep him from hitting the highest of cornerback markets, but his production and skill set should make him very attractive to defenses that major in zone coverage.

If the Jaguars lose Brown, who the locker room, coaching staff, and front office showered with praise in 2025, then there is a big hole at cornerback. The Jaguars would still have Travis Hunter, Jarrian Jones, and Jourdan Lewis, but losing Brown would likely force an early cornerback pick in April's draft.

LB Dennis Gardeck

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Jaguars got a big boost out of Dennis Gardeck last season when they made him a late-offseason addition, and there is reason to believe he could be even better next season as he gets another year removed from his 2024 injuries. Gardeck was a valuable presence for the Jaguars at strongside linebacker and as a situational pass-rusher last season, and the Jaguars don't have a clear replacement for his role since Jalen McLeod missed his rookie season with injuries.

Who They Don't Need to Re-Sign

LB Devin Lloyd

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Devin Lloyd had a terrific season for the Jaguars last season, earning his spot on the second-team All-Pro list after recording five interceptions and a number of massive plays for a resurgent Jaguars defense. With that said, Lloyd is in a perfect position to capitalize off his contract-year performance, and the Jaguars could easily get outbid on the open market. They would be wiser to let him walk and play the compensatory pick game.

RB Travis Etienne

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs with the ball against Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the first half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Travis Etienne was a major piece to the Jaguars' offense last year, carrying the unit during the team's 5-3 start and then breaking out as a pass-catcher after the Jaguars became a pass-first team. With that in mind, the Jaguars have a solid second-year running back in Bhayshul Tuten and could likely replace Etienne's production by expanding Tuten's role and adding a cheap veteran at the fraction of Etienne's cost.

CB Greg Newsome & S Andrew Wingard

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have two more starters in the secondary set to be free agents after Montaric Brown with cornerback Greg Newsome and safety Andrew Wingard, and the Jaguars would be better off to let them hit free agency. Jacksonville has Travis Hunter shifting to more cornerback snaps, while 2025 third-round pick Caleb Ransaw deserves a runway to make an impact.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.