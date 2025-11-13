Ever-Growing Jaguars Injury Report Claims Another Key Name
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a quarter of their healthy roster on their latest injury report, including another key name.
13 players were limited or did not participate for the Jaguars in Wednesday's practice, the first of Week 11 as they prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers. Amongst the key names added to the list is third-year wide receiver Parker Washingto, who was out with a hamstring injury.
Jaguars Wednesday Injury Report
Joining Washington as non-participants in today's practice were offensive tackle Anton Harrison (knee, ankle), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), and tight end Hunter Long (hip, knee).
Washington scored two touchdowns in the Jaguars' 36-29 loss to the Houston Texans and has been a consistent bright spot for the offense and punt return unit throughout the course of the 2025 season. Washington stepped into a No. 1 role last week due to injuries to Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, leading the team in targets.
“Continuing to just have confidence and it starts with preparation of course. And throughout my career as well, being able to be around some great teammates that been able to learn from and being able to build off of," Washington said on Monday. "And it's been cool to go out there and be able to have these opportunities like you're talking about. And just making the most of them is the most important thing for me and having fun doing it. So just getting back to having fun, being a kid that's been playing football his whole life and making the most of it.”
Harrison is another new addition to the injury report. Harrison has dealt with dings here and there over the course of the season, but he has started every game for a Jaguars team that is already short on healthy linemen.
Three of the other four members of the Jaguars' starting offensive line landed on the injury report on Wednesday as limited: guards Ezra Cleveland (knee, ankle) and Patrick Mekari (knee) and center Robert Hainsey (groin). Also listed as limited for the Jaguars were linebacker Dennis Gardeck (chest), linebacker Jack Kiser (shoulder), guard Wyat Milum (knee), cornerback Greg Newsome (shoulder), tight end Brenton Strange (hip), and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle).
Wednesday was Strange's first practice since he was injured in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Day to day and just see what it looks like every day. We obviously have missed Brenton. The blocking, the run game contribution, the pass game contribution, the toughness and mentality," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.
"It's more going to be just seeing how he looks out there, what he's comfortable doing, how much can we put on his plate, and what that's going to feel like, especially after getting out on the grass and utilizing it and doing things and seeing what that response is day after day.”
