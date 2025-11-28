Why Jaguars Latest Injury Report Is Great News For Brian Thomas Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is trending in a positive way in Week 13 following some great news on the latest injury report.

Jaguars Injury Report

Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was a full participant in practice after being limited the day before and missing the previous three games. With Thomas Jr.'s status improving, it can now be expected for him to be available thia Sunday when the Jaguars kick off against the Tennessee Titans.

On the limited side, the Jaguars did not get full practices from Yasir Abdullah (finger), cornerback Christian Braswell (hamstring), safety Antonio Johnson (elbow), cornerback Jarrian Jones (quadricep), safety Eric Murray (neck), defensive tackle Arik Armstead (hand) and defensive end Danny Striggow (knee).

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

For Striggow, limited status was an improvement over Wednesday, when he did not participate in practice. The Jaguars' pass-rush has nine sacks over the last two weeks and Striggow has been a big piece of the unit improving.

“I don't really know. I mean, it's not anything crazy different scheme or anything like that," Coen said earlier this week. "I just think that when the front and the coverage match well in terms of whether it's zone or man, not allowing for the ball to come out maybe as quickly as it was able to come out and then getting those guys up front going and having them being in matchups that are favorable, but also winning one-on-ones, defeating blocks, straining through the echo of the whistle, favorable matchups, all that stuff I think goes into it."

The Jaguars did not have Travon Walker (knee), Patrick Mekari (concussion) or Chuma Edoga (calf), marking the second missed practice for each of them. If Mekari does not play on Sunday, it stands to reason that Cole Van Lanen could make a start at his third different spot on the line in four weeks after previous starts at left guard and right tackle in recent weeks.

"He's been great. We talked about it last week. He was going center, guard, tackle, left tackle, right tackle. There are certainly plays in the game from last week that he probably wants back, that we all want back. Every guy's got those. But for him to go out there and do what he did and be able to play different positions, communicate, communicate with different guys, different schemes, different blocks, it's totally a different fit of some of those blocks, even from left to right," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said on Thursday.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen gets hug from Charger coaching staff after the Jaguars defeated the Charger 35-6. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Like yeah, combination between a guard and a tackle might be the same combination on paper, but the actual mechanics of fitting up with my left shoulder as opposed to my right shoulder is a totally different feel for those guys. So, for him to do that week in and week out is another area, I know I've said impressive with those backs, he would fall into that same category.”

