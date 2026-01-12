Jaguars 2026 7-Round Mock Draft 1.0, Post-Playoffs

The Jacksonville Jaguars' season came to a crushing end with a first-round exit to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. However, it was a season filled with incredible progress and a team that looks to stick around as contenders in the AFC for the coming seasons. Now comes the challenge of maintaining continuity.

Jacksonville is without a first-round selection after sending its 2025 choice to the Cleveland Browns in the trade-up for Travis Hunter. Yet, general manager James Gladstone was able to tally 10 selections for the 2026 NFL Draft, including four in the first 100 slots. With that in mind, it is time for the first seven-round mock draft of the offseason.

Round 2, No. 60 overall: Lee Hunter, interior DL, Texas Tech

Lee Hunter is a top 50 player for me. 330-lb NT with heavy hands and a very quick first step for his size. Comfortably the most detailed and instinctive pass rusher in the '26 NT class pic.twitter.com/NC3o1WNdu9 — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) December 10, 2025

With a tricky salary cap situation, the Jaguars could consider cutting veteran defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton. If that is the case here, a replacement should be looked at in this year's draft, one that has a healthy dose of nose tackles. Hunter is one of the best in the draft, using his raw size and brute power to create displacement against the run, and is nimble enough to win as a pass rusher, providing potential three-down value.

Round 3, No. 81 overall: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, safety, Toledo

The explosiveness of Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (6’2”, 200) doesn’t take long to pop on tape.



Long, rangy, defender that hopefully takes the opportunity to raise his stock further at a pre draft showcase. One of the premier G5 players in the class. pic.twitter.com/DgHLRzmXdJ — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) November 21, 2025

Antonio Johnson has turned into a great safety for the Jaguars this season and will likely lead the way for a fairly young group of safeties that features Caleb Ransaw and Rayuan Lane III. With the need for versatility at the position, McNeil-Warren would be a fantastic addition for defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and his defense. This is a versatile, yet rangy safety with quality ball skills and hitting power that would be a fun addition to the secondary.

Round 3, No. 92 overall: Kaytron Allen, running back, Penn State

Kaytron Allen is underrated at this point



A powerful, elusive runner with reliability that NFL teams will covet https://t.co/Jsa1eLbD94 pic.twitter.com/GlvGiFuOoG — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 16, 2025

With Travis Etienne's future in question with Jacksonville this offseason, the Jaguars should consider getting younger at running back. They did draft Bhayshull Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr., both of whom would have expanded roles in 2026. Penn State's Allen would add the physicality, downhill element to pair with the second-year tailbacks to create not only one of the youngest running back rooms in the NFL, but a stable committee of players that can fill several roles for the offense.

Round 3, No. 100 overall: DJ Campbell, interior OL, Texas

Texas guard DJ Campbell vs Mason Graham & Kenneth Grant. + some Ewers dimes pic.twitter.com/ogUVC0jmAX — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) September 12, 2024

Jacksonville should consider either making moves at guard or drafting competition. This year's class doesn't have a deep crop, but it offers some serious potential from a player like Campbell, with incredible size, power, and nimbleness to be an effective zone blocker in head coach Liam Coen's offense.

Round 4, No. 128 overall: Davison Igbinosun, cornerback, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates an interception during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars could use more depth at cornerback this offseason. Travis Hunter will return next season in the rotation while the team hopes to bring back Montaric Brown. With Greg Newsome II likely entering the open market, it opens the door for developmental talents and depth, with Igbinuson can provide with a fun combination of size, length, athleticism, and aggression in coverage.

Round 5, No. 164 overall: Oscar Delp, tight end, Georgia

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) rushes as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) defends during the second quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Brenton Strange is an awesome piece to the Jaguars' offense and will be a terrific weapon for the 2026 version of the unit. However, they could add more versatile depth at the position.

Delp is a player that you simply have to trust the tape and go, "dude, just trust me on this." He wasn't utilized as often as you'd like from someone who was supposed to succeed Brock Bowers in the Bulldogs' offense, but Delp has a quality pass-catching and blocking skill set that could be a sneaky value in Day 3.

Round 5, No. 166 overall: Kage Casey, offensive lineman, Boise State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos offensive tackle Kage Casey (77) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When you have 10 draft choices and several of the skill positions on both sides of the ball set in place, it is a great time to address the trenches with depth and developmental talent. Casey will be at the Senior Bowl in a few weeks, which will allow him to work at guard to see how he can manage both inside-out ability at the next level. This is a player to watch during the draft process.

Round 6, No. 196 overall: Aiden Fisher, linebacker, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) reacts to a stop on downs Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wouldn't be hard for any NFL team to look into drafting a Hoosier this offseason, as Indiana will play for the National Championship one week from now. Their defense is led by Fisher, who is a physical defender despite being slightly undersized for the position. Then again, the Jaguars did draft Jack Kiser last offseason, and more depth at the position is not a bad thing.

Round 7, No. 233 overall: Taylen Green, quarterback, Arkansas

After watching the tape back today, I can confidently say this:



Taylen Green is one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the 2026 draft class.



At 6-6, 225 pounds, Green looks like a prototype, and his tools absolutely jump off the screen. He owns top-tier arm talent… pic.twitter.com/aIM6qw3xN5 — Bill Sparks (@SparkScouting) December 26, 2025

The Jaguars should be looking into a backup quarterback competition this offseason, and one of those competitors could be a rookie signal-caller. Take a chance on the ones with physical tools that are eye-popping, such as Arkansas' Green, with a terrific arm and sweet mobility that would intrigue any team, no matter the passer.

Round 7, No. 245 overall: Harrison Wallace III, wide receiver, Ole Miss

Harrison Wallace III #OleMiss #NFLDraft



- Speed turn that drifts

- Drive step not flat enough

- Line step flat

- Over shoulder tracking

- Clap attack

- Led into oncoming DB, no problem. pic.twitter.com/VVWzrGgl5U — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) January 11, 2026

Jacksonville is set with its starters and key playmakers, and it will be one of the deepest groups of playmakers in the NFL next season. The depth behind them will be critical, and anybody can make an impact. Top Ole Miss pass-catcher Wallace is someone to look out for during the pre-draft process as a player who could rise into early Day 3 talk with a reliable skill set as a pass-catcher.

