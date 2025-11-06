Jaguars' Heath Farwell Gives Incredible Detail to Cam Little's Record
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell talked Thursday about Cam Little's record-breaking field goal, and we were there for it all,
To watch Farwell's comments, view below.
For a partial transcript of Farwell's comments, read below.
Q: On K Cam Little breaking an NFL record?
Farwell: “Obviously, I'm so fired up for the kid. It's something he had been working on. We talked last week about just kind of what he put into that BYE Week, how pressure he puts on himself and I just felt like he was in good shape and I was expecting a great game by him. James [GM James Gladstone] and I had a conversation before the game and I told him, ‘I think he’s going to have a spectacular game.’ I didn’t know it’d be record breaking, I wish I could have called that, but I was expecting him to have a good game because I saw where he was at. And he’s so talented, he’s such a great kid, it was just a cool moment for him.
It was a cool moment for the specialists in general, those three guys work together like brothers and they love each other and they spend so much time together. They have so much invested in each other on the field and off the field. And then you saw the reaction from the players and the energy it brought, and it just shows you how much they care for him, but just the team. It just shows you what our team is like around here and where we’re going. There was a big momentum factor in that game. Going into halftime, I felt like we were a different team coming out at half. So, it was really cool to be a part of it and be an impact on the win. Anytime special teams can be an impact in a good way, I love it.”
Q: On the record-breaking field goal itself?
Farwell: “As he kicked it, it sounded good. The first thing I look at typically is the returner deep and when I see a guy go back there, that makes a coach a little nervous because it is the possibility of a return. The one thing I did look for him as the ball was kicked, he didn’t move and when he didn’t move, to me that meant it was on line. That was the first thing I looked at was it was on-line, I felt pretty good, pretty comfortable because I knew he had the leg strength to get there. And then feeling Logan’s [P Logan Cooke] reaction, I think about halfway down the field, to feel some of the guys could see it, it felt good. And again, it was just good to see, cool to see. It was a good moment for us.”
