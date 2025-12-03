Jaguars Film Review: Trevor Lawrence and More Shine in Nashville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are at 8-4 and have a date next week with the Indianapolis Colts for first-place in the AFC South. The Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans has sparked a 4-1 record off the bye week as one of the hottest teams in the AFC, exciting fans that, for once in the last three to four years, they won't have to worry about the NFL Draft in December.

The tape tells all, especially when it comes to providing context on player and team performances. After a week off for Thanksgiving and a wonderful food coma, I'm back with another Jaguars All-22 film review to share my observations on Sunday's dominant win in Nashville. Let's dive right into the action.

Trevor Lawrence's most efficient game of the season

Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) hits the chest of Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) to alter his third-down throw during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. Jacksonville was forced to punt. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finishing the day 16 of 27 for 226 yards and two touchdowns, Lawrence put in a great day against the Titans. You can see the confidence building in the fifth-year quarterback as he starts to let loose and begins playing with fearless aggression downfield. He made several big completions early in the game that set the tone for the rest of the way.

I analyzed three of those completions, all coming in the second half. Some of it was head coach Liam Coen with a great play call, some of it was Lawrence making quality throws downfield.

I really like this dagger call on 3rd & 8 against the Titans Cover 3 with match responsibilities underneath. Thomas uses his vertical ability to draw the single-high safety deeper into his depth, which opens up the dig to the middle of the field for Parker Washington.

Against an aggressive defense that is playing a stunt-twist game up front, Lawrence has to get the timing and precision right for this concept to work against a looping defender. He shows good tempo in his drop, slides his platform just a tad, and rips the ball to Washington for an accurate ball away from any defender and only where the receiver can make a safe possession grab.

Really like this throw from Trevor. Dagger concept against single-high coverage. Slight slide to the left with pressure from the looping defender and rips this to Parker Washington away from defenders.#Jaguars pic.twitter.com/iSdWFbDdDA — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 2, 2025

On the following play, Jacksonville motions into a two-by-one look, running another dagger concept from the plus side of the field out of play-action. Tennessee is playing a Cover 2 flat shell with two deep safeties, corners in the flats and the linebackers playing the hook-curls.

The action draws the MIKE linebacker while the second-level defenders don’t get to their landmarks or tighten their spacing. This opens up space for Lawrence to attack a lot of green grass on the dig to Jakobi Meyers, ripping the pass with an ample amount of RPMs to create a run-after-catch opportunity and a 50-yard gain.

Dagger concept on the very next play. Trevor rips this to the open MOF, allowing for YAC opportunity for Jakobi Meyers. pic.twitter.com/mx9BpgpaOG — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 2, 2025

Let’s look at the touchdown to Brenton Strange. To start the second quarter, the Titans are showing a single-high look with the outside linebacker on the strong side dropping into coverage to the hook-curl. The Jaguars are in 13 personnel with Strange as the perimeter catcher from the motion with Quintin Morris playing as the in-line man.

The two tight ends run a scissors concept (post outside, corner insider) with the backside running a stick and corner to draw the single high. Lawrence settles in the pocket and rips this pass to the space between the two safeties for Strange with the congestion of Titans defenders.

Love the ✂️ concept out of 13 personnel. Just attack the void after the safety draws to the backside corner.



Trevor Lawrence had his cleanest game of the season vs. the Titans. pic.twitter.com/m4MK4LapVH — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 2, 2025

Overall, Lawrence had a clean performance against the Titans, an expected aspect of playing a one-win football team. He did take one bad sack during the game and was hesitant on a few passing attempts, but Lawrence was generally decisive, accurate, and fearless in throwing the football to all levels of the field. He’ll need to play to this level or better against a stout Colts defense next week in the critical battle for first place in the AFC South.

Offensive line depth step up in the interim

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The offensive line has been through a lot this season, with almost all of its starters missing in-game action or games entirely. This has forced the Jaguars to lean on their depth more, including their rookie offensive linemen. Two players that stood out to me in their interim roles were Cole Van Lanen and Wyatt Milum.

I’ve written a lot about Van Lanen in the last couple of weeks, as his versatility across the offensive front has been valuable to the Jaguars' continuity in the trenches. Van Lanen started the game at right guard before moving to left tackle when Walker Little was ruled out with a concussion, forcing Milum into the spotlight at right guard.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass as offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) blocks Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Van Lanen did a solid job against Tennessee at both right guard and left tackle, maintaining efficiency in pass protection with good knee bend and an impressive anchor. I was thoroughly surprised by how he performed against Simmons, showcasing technique and good latches to control and dictate direction.

Cole Van Lanen has been a god-send for the #Jaguars in recent weeks. He’s played everywhere but center in the last several games.



Here’s Jacksonville’s most versatile OL against top iDL Jeffrey Simmons. That’ll play, kids. pic.twitter.com/Lb6GMaZOT4 — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 2, 2025

Milum, on the other hand, got significant repetitions in an NFL game for the first time and handled himself well against the likes of Simmons and T’Vondre Sweat. I enjoyed how the rookie was able to do well with his snap cadence with a quick first step out of his stance to prepare for the oncoming rushes.

This play below against Simmons is great, with good slides and mirroring to match Simmons’ pace while activating his hands with precise punches, keeping the star interior lineman at bay. These are the types of reps that Coen and Shaun Sarrett want to see from Milum, which could earn him plenty of time on the field by next season.

Look at rookie OL Wyatt Milum stone wall Jeffrey Simmons. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/iTTEeNk98k — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 3, 2025

Josh Hines-Allen is back to form

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (98) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) celebrate sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Hines-Allen had Titans right tackle JC Latham in a blinder for much of the game on Sunday. It was a dominant performance by a dominant player against a young offensive tackle still trying to find his way on a bad roster. Let’s look at the first clip–Latham is way too light on his feet against the bull-rush of Hines-Allen, who utilizes a jolting pop in his hands to create the push back and pressure into the lap of the quarterback.

On the next clip, Hines-Allen is lined up in a wide alignment that forces Dan Moore to deploy a vertical pass set and long kick step match with the star pass rusher. He leaves the chest plate open for an attack and lacks the anchor to sit against the oncoming bull rush–Hines-Allen is so explosive and powerful that he blasts Moore into the lap of Cam Ward a few yards behind him, and you can see the split-second when the tackle was launched into the air.

EDGE Josh Hines-Allen is making plays in the backfield for the #Jaguars once more and oh, it’s so nice.



Real shot at getting to 10 sacks with five games remaining. Has six this season (5.5 since the bye week.



Let him loose, Campy. pic.twitter.com/Uefb9Hpo96 — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 2, 2025

Quick-hitting takeaways

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It was great to see Brian Thomas Jr. back on the field and productive, which will only increase in the final five games with critical matchups ahead against the Colts and Broncos. I would’ve liked for him to sell his designated routes better when he isn’t targeted, but he was sound in his return from an ankle injury.

Dennis Gardeck continues to make a case to return next season in a Jaguars uniform. He is comfortably the No. 3 edge rusher on Jacksonville’s defense, showcasing versatility in coverage and attacking edge blockers with explosiveness and a dynamic pass rush skill set.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) puts a hit on Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) after a pass during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Strange opens up so much for the Jaguars passing game with his athleticism and size. I don’t think he had the best day as a run blocker, but those bad games will happen from time to time. He remains a reliable pass-catcher who will be incremental for the success of Jacksonville’s offense this season.

It was frustrating to see the run game dominance stall against the Titans, but their defensive coordinator, Dennard Wilson, utilized the big bodies up front to penetrate and disrupt the concepts. The Jaguars cannot afford to be one-dimensional against Indianapolis’s defense, but they could have Van Lanen and Milum in the lineup to test their performance against a similar defensive front of the Colts.

