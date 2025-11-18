Jaguars' Coen Raves Over Rookie Defenders After Win vs. Chargers
Sometimes, teams just need an extra boost when it comes to instilling more aggression and consistency on offense or defense. The Jacksonville Jaguars have been searching for that with their pass rush, which has been unable to finish plays in the backfield and is at the bottom of the league in sacks.
However, head coach Liam Coen was impressed with how the Jaguars' defense performed against the Los Angeles Chargers, especially two undrafted rookies along the defensive line who have brought energy and shown aggression. On Monday, following Sunday’s 35-6 victory, Coen spoke on Danny Striggow and B.J. Green II and how they have become a key part of how the team operates on defense.
Coen on Striggow and Green
Coen called Striggow and Green the “epitome” of what Jacksonville wants to be as an organization. Their impact on special teams and defense on Sunday was immense, giving the offense an opportunity for their key plays as well.
“Danny, B.J., it's the epitome of what you want your team to be, is guys earning the right through via special teams, playing their asses off on special teams, doing their job in practice, doing their job every day, earning the opportunities on special teams, playing well, and then an earning opportunity to impact the game on Sundays on offense or defense. That's it. That's what it should be.”
Jacksonville’s first year head coach spoke on what many teams have taken an approach to as well as hundreds of coaches over the years for younger players to get playing time on the field. Coen said Striggow and Green have earned their opportunity.
“Those guys have earned it,” Coen said. “They've earned it in practice every single day and it showed up on Sunday where these guys are impacting the game in a positive way. And they earn those opportunities and that's the way our team needs to continue to build off of.”
Striggow spoke with local media on Monday, saying learning from greats such as Josh Hines-Allen has helped him learn a lot about the game.
“These guys have seen so much football, and I've joked around with some of them about where I was when they played their first NFL Snap and some of them, it was like you were in the NFL before I played my first varsity snap in high school. So, I like to joke around with them about that. But on a serious note, there's so much information in there and they've forgotten more about the game than I've seen. And so, it's awesome to be able to just hear the way they think, hear how they see the game and then have them pass down some information that can be super helpful for me early on in my NFL career.”
