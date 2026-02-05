How the Jaguars' 2025 Free Agency Class Has Aged One Year Later

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A month from now, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the NFL will be gearing up for the early days of free agency.

A process that is crazed in the first 48-72 hours and then contains surprises and additions for months on end, free agency is one of the most pivotal parts of the team-building experience.

We have seen the Jaguars leadership regime of head coach Liam Coen , general manager James Gladstone, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli put together their first free agency class a year ago. So, how has that class aged a year in?

Patrick Mekari

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (65) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 3 years, $37.5 million, $22.5 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Mekari started all 14 games he appeared in for the Jaguars , playing the second-most snaps of his career and playing the highest rate of offensive snaps in his career. He did battle injuries during training camp and then later in the regular-season.

Road ahead: Mekari had his moments in 2025, but it is also hard to say he was the team's best offensive lineman or even their top guard. They will likely want to see him take a step in year two,

Jourdan Lewis

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) reacts after beating the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 3 years, $30 million, $20 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Lewis looked like he was on his way to a Pro Bowl early in the year before an injury at the mid-way point caused him to miss time, and his season was then ended with a foot injury in Week 16. Lewis was a foundational piece otherwise, and served as a captain and critical piece of the culture change.

Road ahead: It is unclear what the timetable is on Lewis for the 2026 offseason after his foot injury. If available for the offseason program and, more importantly, training camp then he should be expected to step back into another prominent role in 2026.

Robert Hainsey

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (73) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 3 years, $21 million, $13 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Hainsey solidified the center position for the Jaguars after several years of frustrating play at the position. He was just as important for Liam Coen as a locker room leader, too.

Road ahead: There are no questions when it comes to Hainsey moving into 2026. He is the center and likely a captain once again.

Eric Murray

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Contract signed: 3 years, $19.5 million, $12 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Eric Murray fought through injuries at times but ultimately turned into a solid addition to a young Jaguars secondary. Murray was a hit as a first-year signing.

Road ahead: Murray could face some competition from young safeties Antonio Johnson and Caleb Ransaw but will certainly be a part of the defense.

Dyami Brown

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) pushes off of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (24) during the second quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Contract signed: one year, $10 million, $9.5 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Dyami Brown opened the season as a starter but saw his snaps start to decrease even before the pivotal bye week. The Jaguars took a bet on him, but it ended up not paying off.

Road ahead: Brown seems like one of the surest impending free agents to depart this offseason. It just did not work out..

Chuma Edoga

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Contract signed: two years, $7 million, $3.2 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Edoga opened the season as the No. offensive lineman and even looked like he was set to compete for a starting role early on in training camp. He mostly served as depth.

Road ahead: Another player on this list who is under contract next year but could have to battle for a final spot on the roster.

Fred Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Fred Johnson (74) warms up during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Contract signed: one year, $1.337 million.

2025 performance: He never played a snap for the Jaguars, who traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a Day 3 pick before Week 1.

Road ahead: Not in Jacksonville.

Johnny Mundt

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Johnny Mundt (86) warms up during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Contract signed: two years, $5.5 million, $2.25 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Mundt had a similar season to Hunter Long, playing a depth role and about 36% of the offensive snaps while primarily serving as a run-blocker.

Road ahead: He is under contract again heading into 2026, but this could be a position the Jaguars add to.

Hunter Long

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts with tight end Hunter Long (84) after throwing a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Contract signed: two years, $5 million, $3 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Long caught a pair of touchdowns early in the season before battling injuries in the middle of the year. Ultimately, he played a career-high 41% of the snaps for the offense.

Road ahead: Long will return in 2026, though it remains to be seen if the Jaguars will add any competition to tight end.

Nick Mullens

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Mullens (14) hands off to running back Lequint Allen Jr. (36) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Contract signed: 2 years, $4.5 million, $3 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Mullens did not have to step in for any extended reps thanks to Trevor Lawrence remaining healthy all season.

Road ahead: Mullens seems set to once again hit the 2026 season as the Jaguars' top reserve quarterback.

Emmanuel Ogbah

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $3.25 million, $2 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Emmanuel Ogbah started the year as the No. 3 edge but eventually began to lose his snaps to younger defensive ends Danny Striggow and BJ Green.

Road ahead: Ogbah filled the transitional role he was supposed to. Now it is time for both sides to move on.

Dennis Gardeck

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $2 million, and $1.5 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: One of the unsung heroes of the Jaguars' defense, Dennis Gardeck had a reliable role as a strongside linebacker early in the season and then grew into a solid No. 3 pass-rush option over the second-half of the season.

Road ahead: Gardeck was widely respected throughout the building. It would make sense for both sides to come to an agreement for him to return, especially considering the Jaguars don't know what they have in Jalen McLeod yet.

Dawuane Smoot

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (98) runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.5 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Smoot offered solid veteran depth and guidance to the Jaguars in 2025, but the Jaguars leaned more and more toward playing younger options at the end of the season.

Road ahead: With the Jaguars having the ability and potential to overhaul their defensive roster this offseason, they could be open to letting Smoot walk. If he returns, he might have to compete for a spot.

Quintin Morris

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.15 million, and $365k guaranteed.

2025 performance: Don't let his six catches for 55 yards and one touchdown fool you. He saw his role increase seemingly every single week as a blocker after starting the year on the practice squad and then special teams.

Road ahead: It remains to be seen if he returns in 2026, but the team loves him. It makes sense to retain him since he will not be expensive.

Final Takeaways

The Jaguars managed to hit on most of their top-tier signings (Jourdan Lewis, Robert Hainsey, Eric Murray) and later found value in Quintin Morris and Dennis Gardeck. Otherwise they found some decent depth, but Patrick Mekari is a question mark entering 2026. Dyami Brown is the only clear and obvious miss, though not one that will have a long-term impact.

