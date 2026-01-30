Examining Best and Worst of Jaguars' 2025 Free Agent Crop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The first offseason of the Liam Coen/James Gladstone/Tony Boselli era was a resounding success. Now, it is time ro reload for year two.

In preparation for the next big offseason for Gladstone and company, it is worth taking a look at how the Jaguars performed last March. So, who were the best and worst free agents signed by the Jaguars a year ago?

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at the best and worst of last year's free agency cycle, and their picks for the best and worst signings of the new Jaguars' regime so far aren't all that surprising at the end of the day.

For the best signing, PFF went with cornerback Jourdan Lewis . Lewis proved to be a key piece for the Jaguars on and off the field, starting the season red-hot at cornerback while providing consistent leadership to the Jaguars' locker room and young and developing secondary. Lewis was signed to be a play-maker and a leader, and he was exactly that.

"The Jaguars’ defensive turnaround occurred due to success at all three levels, with Lewis spearheading an improved secondary. The ex-Cowboy earned a 69.0 PFF coverage grade before having his impressive season cut short in Week 16. Moreover, Lewis’ 0.96 yards per snap was the fifth-lowest mark among qualified slot corners, proving he was well worth his $30 million pact," PFF said.

They nailed that assessment. Even with is late-season injury, Lewis was a critical piece to everything the Jaguars did for their defense from a culture standpoint. There is a reason he was voted a team captain in his first year in Duval, making him a core building block moving forward.

As for the Jaguars' worst signing, PFF went with former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari. Mekari got the largest contract of any of the free agents the Jaguars signed last season and he started 14 games, but injuries and up-and-down play led to the Jaguars entering 2026 likely hoping for a bit more from the veteran offensive lineman,

"New general manager James Gladstone attempted to stabilize the team’s interior offensive line by adding Mekari, but the versatile veteran wasn’t great in 2025," PFF said. "The former Raven recorded a career-low 51.8 overall PFF grade, and his 6.4% pressure rate given up tied for the eighth-highest among qualified guards. There’s still time for Mekari to turn things around, but he didn’t play equivalent to his $37.5 million deal."

