How the Jaguars Can Successfully Navigate Free Agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars, by all metrics, exceeded every expectation that was set upon them before last season began. They finished first in the AFC South, and even if they lost in the first round of the playoffs, there's a lot to be hopeful for next season.

Almost a year ago, General Manager James Gladstone was brought on to the team along with Liam Coen , and both of them are responsible for the success the Jaguars enjoyed last season. They brought back Trevor Lawrence's stock tremendously and should be the favorite to host a playoff game again next season. How can they use their last offseason to help guide them this offseason?

The Right Decisions

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen runs off the field before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he released an article going over each team's best and worst player signings in free agency. For the Jaguars, Jourdan Lewis turned out to be a slam dunk for their defense, while Patrick Mekari provided little help for their offensive line.

"The Jaguars’ defensive turnaround occurred due to success at all three levels, with Lewis spearheading an improved secondary. The ex-Cowboy earned a 69.0 PFF coverage grade before having his impressive season cut short in Week 16. Moreover, Lewis’ 0.96 yards per snap was the fifth-lowest mark among qualified slot corners, proving he was well worth his $30 million pact", said Locker.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lewis's first season as a Jaguar was a massive success, with him racking up two interceptions in the 12 games he played. His veteran presence was needed in their secondary, and he revamped the nickel back position in their secondary with his sticky coverage and tackling skills. The Jaguars made the right move by signing him, which was a calculated risk, given that he's 30 years old. However, not all of the risks they take end up working in their favor.

"New general manager James Gladstone attempted to stabilize the team’s interior offensive line by adding Mekari, but the versatile veteran wasn’t great in 2025. The former Raven recorded a career-low 51.8 overall PFF grade, and his 6.4% pressure rate given up tied for the eighth-highest among qualified guards. There’s still time for Mekari to turn things around, but he didn’t play equivalent to his $37.5 million deal".

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (65) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Unlike Lewis, Mekari's first season as a Jaguar didn't go as smoothly. This was a swing and a miss by Gladstone, which is to be expected in his first year as their general manager. What he and the Jaguars can take away from this failed signing is that it isn't a good idea to sign someone based on name value or how successful their team may have been in the past.

Never again miss one major story related to the Jaguars free agency decisions when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.