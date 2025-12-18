Why Jaguars Are Even More Underrated Than the Broncos

The Jacksonville Jaguars have cruised to a five-game winning streak to cement themselves as a legitimate playoff threat in the 2025 NFL season. They're currently leading the AFC South, with a one-game advantage over the Houston Texans.

Their divisional opponent is riding its own six-game streak, though, with a Charmin-soft slate to end the year, so the Jaguars will have to remain perfect if they want to maintain their lead.

Jacksonville also has a favorable schedule down the stretch, with matchups against the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans to finish the season. However, they take on a daunting task in Week 16, facing the AFC's current No. 1 seed, the Denver Broncos, on the road.

Oct 30, 2022; London, United Kingdom,Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) warm up before a game against the Denver Broncos during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Can the Jaguars close the gap?

The Jacksonville Jaguars need a win in Week 16 to maintain their grip on the AFC South. If they lose to the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Texans will take the lead in the standings due to the common opponents tiebreaker they hold over the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if Jacksonville wins out after this week, Houston could very well do the same and win the division.

However, the Jaguars control their own destiny and can guarantee a home playoff game by running the table through the end of the season. Not only would that help them lock down the division, but it should also give them a decent shot at climbing to the No. 1 seed in the AFC and earning a first-round bye.

If the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Broncos in Week 16 and win out they will only need one more loss from the Patriots and Broncos to clinch the 1 seed in the AFC



Patriots play BAL, NYJ, MIA

Broncos play LAC, KC pic.twitter.com/nyLD3CxXvt — Chris Wecht (@ChrisWechtFF) December 16, 2025

The Broncos have a two-game lead on the Jags. If Jacksonville can close the gap in Week 16, Denver would have to beat both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers in its final two matchups to maintain its lead.

The New England Patriots are one game up on the Jaguars and have the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins left on their slate. If they lose any of their remaining three and Jacksonville wins out, the Jags would hold the conference record tiebreaker over them.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on from the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Of course, none of this matters if the Jaguars can't beat the Broncos this Sunday.

Both teams have had their status as legitimate contenders called into question, due to their penchant for playing close games against inferior competition and their questionable quarterbacks. FanDuel has Jacksonville as slight underdogs on the road, spotting the Jags three points on the spread and listing them at +148 on the moneyline.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

To see the Jaguars' odds in every game left this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.