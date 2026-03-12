How Jaguars Signing Chris Rodriguez Jr. Impacts Their NFL Draft Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' running back room is set to look a good bit different in 2026.

The Jaguars signed their first free agent of the offseason on Thursday by adding former Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., their direct answer to Travis Etienne departing for a deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen exactly how the Jaguars' running back room shakes out, but the addition of Rodriguez certainly adds another layer to the backfield ahead of the coming weeks and months of the offseason.

So, how will the Rodriguez addition impact the Jaguars as they attack the NFL Draft next month? We break it all down below.

NFL Draft Impact

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Had the Jaguars not made an addition at running back, they would have had a big hole at the position moving toward the draft. The Jaguars are clearly high on Bhayshul Tuten after strong flashes in his rookie season, but Etienne touched the ball 311 times in the regular season and playoffs for the Jaguars last season and those touches have to be replaced one way or another.

Tuten in an expanded role will certainly replace some of those touches. While it does not appear Tuten will be a clear-cut No. 1 running back like the top workhorses in the NFL, or even to the extent Etienne was last season, it can still be expected that he plays a more important and notable role than he did as a rookie.

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

So with Tuten in a more prominent role, Rodriguez getting his fair share of touches as a pure runner who is amongst the most efficient in the NFL, and with LeQuint Allen Jr. likely to continue as the team's top passing down back, the Jaguars have the options already on the roster to replace Etienne's snaps on offense. Throw in DeeJay Dallas, and the Jaguars have enough special teams options at the position too.

What once looked like an offseason in which the Jaguars were destined to spend a pick on a running back has turned into one where the Jaguars instead have a clearly defined plan at the position before March is even halfway over.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

With the running back need now filled moving forward, the Jaguars can now use their 11 draft picks in April to focus more so on the defense and other positions on offense that need depth, like tight end and wide receiver.