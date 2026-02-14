Why Bhayshul Tuten is Ready to be Jaguars Top Running Back

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team on the rise. Following their 13-win 2025 season, where they won the AFC South and secured a home playoff game, the Jaguars are hoping to replicate similar success in 2026, albeit with a playoff victory or two. For the first time in many years, this franchise is on a true upward trajectory.

General manager James Gladstone will have his hands full this offseason with the possibility of having to replace a top cornerback in Montaric Brown and an All-Pro linebacker, Devin Lloyd, in free agency, while having to simultaneously create more money to open up the checkbooks in their current salary cap situation.

Gladstone may also have to replace running back Travis Etienne. However, the answer to that may not be through free agency or the NFL Draft this offseason, but on the roster with second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten ready to take the reins as the team's top tailback.

Why Tuten is ready to take the reins in Jacksonville's backfield

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kickoff against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Last year, the Jaguars featured four quality running backs in their backfield before the preseason: Etienne, Tuten, LeQuint Allen Jr., and Tank Bigsby. It was set to be fascinating to see how head coach Liam Coen would operate this much talent in the position room. It didn't take long for that to be finalized as Etienne quickly became the clear-cut No. 1 tailback in 2025, with Bigsby being sent off to Philadelphia.

The Jaguars drafted Tuten and Allen with the expectation that they would be the future at running back for the team. The former may hold to that, as he was one of the best pairings in the entire draft with his vision, explosiveness, and balance as a runner that fit Coen's zone blocking system to perfection. Here is what I wrote about Tuten in a summer draft review on the Virginia Tech standout:

The Jaguars' offense has majored in split zone this season. Where I think they shifted vs LAC, and the benefit for rookie RB Bhayshul Tuten, is they get him the ball early via toss. That means he has time to process and read the flow of the defense, leading to this cutback. pic.twitter.com/BxNYTe6fMO — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) November 18, 2025

Tuten is a fantastic zone runner with good patience in the backfield to work through creases and exhibits the vision to cut back and explode into space. He does a good job pressing the line of scrimmage to navigate and dictate where he wants to go while showcasing an understanding of how to attack and dictate linebacker leverage.

Tuten also showcased quality pass protection flashes and, as a rookie, brought an impressive element of physicality, balance, and pass-catching ability to the table. He has all of the tools and the makings of a good starting running back in the NFL. His explosive capacity and speed were untapped last season, but his tape in college showcased a runner who could fly away from opposing defenders.

While the Jaguars should still consider signing another running back or drafting another, Tuten is likely to get a head start with the RB1 job, and he has shown himself to be the favorite for that role in 2026.

