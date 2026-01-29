Three Jaguars Players Who Benefit From Udinski's Return

The Jacksonville Jaguars found plentiful success in 2025 in the first year under the regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. With the efforts from both persons, the Jaguars had their best regular season since 1999 and won the AFC South, earning a home playoff game.

After some concerns of having to start from scratch at offensive and defensive coordinator, Coen will be getting both coaches back, including Grant Udinski, who established himself as one of the hottest coaching candidates in the cycle before removing himself from consideration, receiving a contract extension with the Jaguars in the process. It is a key move for Coen and his staff, one that could benefit these three players in 2026.

Trevor Lawrence, quarterback

Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The obvious No. 1 beneficiary of Udinski's return this season is Lawrence, who enjoyed a career year with him as his offensive coordinator, tallying over 4,000 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes while receiving league MVP votes. Udinski deserves a lot of credit for the continued evolution of Lawrence, who found his way midseason and became one of the game's top quarterbacks down the stretch.

For the first time in Lawrence's career, he will have the same head coach, offensive coordinator, passing game coordinator, and quarterbacks coach in consecutive seasons. Continuity is something the sixth-year signal-caller has never had in his career, and now he'll have it for at least one more season with Udinski's return to Jacksonville.

Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver

Listening to Udinski break down Meyers' game is one of the highlights I have for covering the Jaguars this season. It showcases the 30-year-old's immense knowledge and openness to showcasing the sport in a detailed fashion. However, it shows how important he believes Meyers to be in the offense, which he became this season after being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders in November.

Meyers was the best receiver on the roster this season, and a key part of that was the game-planning of Udinski and putting him in positions to succeed, allowing Coen to call quality play-sequencing for momentum and rhythm.

Brenton Strange, tight end

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strange became a byproduct of the successful Jaguars' passing game late in the season after returning from a hip injury that kept him out for a month during the campaign. He brings athleticism and incredible pass-catching prowess to the offense, and it is Udinski's play-designs that coincided with Coen's play-calling that allowed Strange to evolve into a true security blanket over the middle of the field for Lawrence.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski talk during the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

