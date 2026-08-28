How to Watch Jaguars' Preseason Finale vs. Buccaneers, and What to Watch For

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are closing the preseason at home on Friday night, taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their final action before Week 1.

Friday's game comes after the Jaguars held a pair of joint practices with the Buccaneers. The Jaguars are 9-5 against the Buccaneers in the preseason, including a record of 5-4 at home. The teams’ most recent preseason meeting was on Aug. 17, 2024, a 20-7 Jacksonville victory.

So, how can you watch the Jaguars as they close the final page on their preseason and training camp? We break it down below.

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen and Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone talk on the field during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How to Watch

Location: EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET How to watch/listen: FOX (WFOX-TV 30 Action News)/1010 XL/92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio

FOX (WFOX-TV 30 Action News)/1010 XL/92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio Play-by-play: Brian Sexton (TV), Frank Frangie (Radio)

Brian Sexton (TV), Frank Frangie (Radio) Analysts: Bucky Brooks (TV), Jeff Lageman (Radio)

Bucky Brooks (TV), Jeff Lageman (Radio) Sideline reporter: Brent Martineau (TV), Kainani Stevens (Radio)

Friday's game will mark the second home preseason game for Jacksonville this season, and one of the final eight home games at the original EverBank Stadium. This week's game will once again have a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, though it remains unlikely that starters will make an appearance. That means this week will belong to the Jaguars' depth players, which will of course lead to tough choices later this weekend.

“I think we're going to have some difficult decisions for sure. It's never easy. That day you definitely dread as a coach and the personnel department because so many of these guys that are here right now are helping forge our 2026 season, and you want to keep them all," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.

"You want to be able to have a part in all of their development and work. But when you've elevated the roster, hopefully you're continuing to raise the floor and get these guys to have a little bit more competition at key spots. I think when you're having to make difficult decisions at cut time, hopefully your football team is going to be a little better.”

What to Watch

The QB3 Battle

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) hands off to running back J'mari Taylor (30) against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The winner of the Jaguars' QB3 battle could be decided tonight between Carter Bradley and undrafted rookie Joey Aguilar. Bradley has the experience edge, but Aguilar has seriously impressed during the first few weeks of the preseason. Aguilar has completed 10 of 11 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown this preseason. His 90.9 completion percentage is tied-third among quarterbacks with a minimum of five pass attempts.

Trebor Peña

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Trebor Peña (86) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Trebor Peña has caught seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. His 130 receiving yards are fourth-most in the league this preseason, and he has put together quite the early connection with fellow rookie Joey Aguilar. Another standout preseason performance, and he could become an early lock for the practice squad ... as long as no other team scoops him up during waivers. He has been very impressive over the last few weeks.

The EDGE6 Battle

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the best battles on the roster this evening has to be between rookie defensive ends Zach Durfee and Bryan Thomas Jr. Durfee was a seventh-round pick in April who flashed early on in training camp, while Thomas was an undrafted free agent who has been downright dominant at times in the preseason. Thomas Jr. leads the team with five quarterback pressures this preseason, tied for the fourth most among undrafted rookies, and he could be a tough player to cut.