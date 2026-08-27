Everything We Learned That Actually Matters at Jaguars Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Training camp is officially in the rearview mirror, with the Jaguars putting together 20 practices over the last month at the Miller Electric Center as they prepare for Week 1's battle with the Cleveland Browns.

With training camp now over following Wednesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we now have a full sample size of training camp practices to work off of and examine. So with that in mind, here are the things we learned about the Jaguars this summer that we believe will truly matter, and why.

Travis Hunter is More Cornerback Than Wide Receiver, For Now

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) tosses the ball during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter is still clearly going to be a two-way player for the Jaguars, but it is also fair to say that he spent a good bit more time at cornerback than at wide receiver in camp. He spent the first several weeks of camp playing both positions each day, though he spent more snaps on defense than on offense. But the last week of camp saw Hunter work almost exclusively the cornerback spot, which could be a hint of how the Jaguars intend to use him.

When everyone is healthy and all things are equal, the Jaguars need Hunter at cornerback more than they need him on offense. He will play a role on both sides of the ball, but this camp felt like a move toward him as the No. 1 cornerback. There will likely be some growing pains since he did not get many defensive snaps as a rookie, but they should be worth it and then some.

The RB/LB Battles Were Not Really Battles After All

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) warms up before the start of the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two biggest position battles entering Jaguars training camp were clear: running back and linebacker, where the Jaguars were looking to replace Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd, respectively. But after a month of practice, I have frankly come to the conclusion that the competitions were much ado about nothing. There were still battles between the likes of Bhayshul Tuten/Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Ventrell Miller/Branson Combs for reps with the starting units, but the simple truth is that the Jaguars are clearly heading toward a timeshare at both positions.

Jacksonville set some clearly defined roles for Tuten and Rodriguez over the course of camp, with Rodriguez taking over as the team's short-yardage back and Tuten getting work in between the 20s and in space. Both running backs are going to be invovled with the offense, and the Jaguars would easily go with the strategy of going with the hot hand each week.

The same goes for Combs and Miller, who each got plenty of reps with the first-team defense. Miller will be the one on the field for the first snap of the season I believe, but Coen made it clear last week that both are going to play. They have very different skill-sets that can be deploeyed in different situations, and the Jaguars are clearly looking for both to make an impact.

Emmanuel Pregnon Looks like the Real Deal

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Emmanuel Pregnon (75) runs a drill before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I did not think for a second entering training camp that we would be leaving the summer with Emmanuel Pregnon as the favorite to be a Week 1 starter, but that is exactly what happened. Pregnon started camp as the backup left guard before being pushed into the lineup halfway through camp due to injuries along the rest of the line. But even as the Jaguars have gotten healthier up front, Pregnon has remained as the first-team left guard.

The Jaguars inserting Pregnon into the starting lineup is notable for a few reasons. This isn't an offense that many rookies have started in for any reasons other than injury issues elsewhere on the roster, and the Jaguars even moved Ezra Cleveland from left guard to right guard to make sure that Pregnon would have a place in the line-up. He wouldn't be there if he wasn't impressing Liam Coen and his staff.

Trevor Lawrence Has Improved in 1 Key Area

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rolls out of the pocket during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I thought it was a strong training camp for Trevor Lawrence in genral, but there was one area where Lawrence really grew: the red-zone. Whether against the Jaguars' own defense or during the Jaguars' joint practices with the NFC South's New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lawrence was able to find success in the red-zone by extending plays and fitting passes into tight windows.

The red-zone was one area where Lawrence had to really take a step forward during the early years of his career, and last year's season in Coen's offense was pretty easily the best Lawrence has ever looked in that department. It seems to have carried over into 2026, because Lawrence was simply stellar there for the last month.

B.J. Green is Due For a Breakout

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) walks off the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If I am picking out a breakout player on the Jaguars' defense, it is defensive end B.J. Green. The second-year pass-rusher looked like one of the most improved players on the roster this summer, and that was even after he flashed some serious talent during his rookie year as an undrafted free agent last season.

Geen was an issue for every combnation of offensive line he faced this summer: Jaguars starters, Jaguars backups, opponents offensive lines, whoever. I could see a world where Green finishes this season with 5.5+ sacks, giving the Jaguars the third edge rusher behind their two stars in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Wlker that they have been looking for.

Nick Mullens is the Clear QB2

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Mullens (14) lines up against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There seemed to be some debate externally whether the Jaguars had the right man for the job at QB2, but I think Nick Mullens has done enough to quiet that down over the last two weeks. Mullens started camp slow but had a terrific final leg of training camp, finishing his summer with some of the best practices I have seen a Jaguars backup quarterback have.

Is Mullens a flawless QB2? No. But even the best backup quarterback in the league woiuld not help the Jaguars much in the event that Lawrence ever gets hurt, and Mullens is clearly in a class of his own compared to the other two young quarterbacks on the Jaguars' roster.

All Four Cornerbacks Can Play

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1), left, and cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) drill during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Normally when a team has the cornerback depth the Jaguars have, at least one player is going to be on the wrong end of the depth chart. But despite the Jaguars having four legit starting-caliber cornerbacks in Travis Hunter, Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis, and Montaric Brown, I believe all signs point to the Jaguars getting every single one of these cornerbacks on the field.

On some teams, either Jones or Lewis may have been forced off the field depending on who won the inside cornerback job. But the Jaguars managed to get all four cornerbacks on the field both separately and together at once at several points throughout camp, and I think it is safe to say all four are going to play a significant role. To me, the first true "backup" at cornerback will be whoever is the No. 5 cornerback.