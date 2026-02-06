How Trevor Lawrence Was Impacted by the MVP Voting

The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the most impressive turnarounds last season, going from a team that only won four games to one that only lost four games. Their meteoric success went relatively under the radar, and that couldn't have been more exemplified by what took place in this season's NFL Honors ceremony.

Trevor Lawrence was top ten in passing yards and top five in total touchdowns, and was a big catalyst for why the Jaguars were able to win the AFC South . Some of that credit deserves to go to Liam Coen as well, but if it wasn't for Lawrence putting the offensive load on his back, they wouldn't have won 13 games and hosted a playoff game.

Not Getting the Recognition He Deserves

AP NFL MVP

1. Matthew Stafford 366 points, 24 first-place votes

2. Drake Maye 361, 23

3. Josh Allen 91, 2

4. Christian McCaffrey 71, 0

5. Trevor Lawrence 49, 0

Justin Herbert got the other first-place vote. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 6, 2026

Lawrence has never earned a single MVP vote throughout his career, and if there was ever going to be a year in which he did so, it would've been last season. Instead, a quarterback like Justin Herbert earned a nod when he wasn't even a finalist for the award.

These two quarterbacks have an odd history between them, with Lawrence's first and only playoff win coming back against Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022. This is another link between these two players, and both have followed similar career paths.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Herbert has also benefited from his head coach improving their offense, but the biggest difference between these two is that Herbert has at least made it past the Wild Card round in the postseason. I know playoff success shouldn't factor into the voting process for a regular-season award, but even in the regular season, Lawrence was better.

He had more passing yards and touchdowns, one less interception, and he did all this with some of his top receiving options unavailable. I know Herbert dealt with his fair share of injuries, too, but for him to get an MVP vote based on his play this season and for Lawrence not to is unacceptable.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to congratulate other Buffalo Bills players after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence and the Jaguars should take this personally and add this to the multiple chips on their shoulder for next season. Lawrence showed that he has what it takes to be an MVP winner flat out, and that would be the best way for them to prove the NFL MVP voters wrong.

Travis Hunter was largely unavailable in his rookie season, but if he and Brian Thomas Jr. were to work on their chemistry with Lawrence, they could set the league ablaze with their high-flying offense.

