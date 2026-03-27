How the Jaguars Will Replace Each Starter Who Left in Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken the patient approach this offseason. An approach that often leads to wins down the road, but not quite so in March.

The Jaguars are currently projected to land three compensatory draft picks for next year's draft thanks to the deals signed by former starters Devin Lloyd, Travis Etienne, and Greg Newsome. Add in safety Andrew Wingard and the Jaguars have four starters from last year's playoff squad to replace.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, how will the Jaguars plan to replace each departed starter? We take a look below.

Devin Lloyd

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Maybe the biggest hole created by free agency on the entire Jaguars' roster is at linebacker. Devin Lloyd was a second-team All-Pro last year thanks to a career season that saw him record five interceptions. Lloyd may not have had many years like 2025, but his 2025 productive will be tough to replace.

Ventrell Miller is the obvious internal solution to replace Lloyd, but as usual the Jaguars have plenty of options at the position. They could still draft a linebacker at some point, or they could sign a veteran closer to training camp.

Travis Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have already gotten to it when it comes to replacing Travis Etienne, who recorded almost 300 touches for the Jaguars last season. Part of the replacement was already on the roster in the form of 2025 draft picks Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr., with Tuten specifically expected to shoulder even more of the load.

Add in the signing of Chris Rodriguez Jr to a two-year deal and the Jaguars look like they already have their running back room set for next season. Etienne played an important role for the Jaguars, but they already began to plan for his departure last offseason.

Greg Newsome

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars got plenty of snaps out of Greg Newsome following the Tyson Campbell trade last year, largely the result of Travis Hunter going down with an injury shortly after his arrival. With Newsome now off to the New York Giants, it will be Hunter who will be effectively replacing him in the Jaguars' defense across from Montaric Brown.

Hunter was a receiver first, cornerback second last season, but that looks like it will flip this season. Newsome performed fine as the Jaguars' starting cornerback, but Hunter will quickly be expected to go above and beyond that level of performance. Hunter has the talent to be a top cornerback and a shutdown option.

Andrew Wingard

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was always a chance that Andrew Wingard was going to start Week 1 last year, even after the drafting of Caleb Ransaw. But most expectations are that Ransaw would have eventually taken over in the starting defense. That never happened due to Ransaw's training camp foot injury, which sidelined him for his entire rookie season.

With Wingard off to the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal, the Jaguars will likely see Ransaw play a big role in replacing him right out of the gate. He won't be alone, as fourth-year safety Antonio Johnson will also likely see his role expand. Consider this a replacement by committee, similar to the running back position on offense.