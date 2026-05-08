The Most Underrated Offseason Move the Jaguars Made is Clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are not exactly a team that has been full of splashes this offseason, which is quite the contrast from last offseason and many offseasons of years past.

That, of course, does not mean the Jaguars have not improved their roster this offseason. The Jaguars have added depth across the board and are set to receive future draft selections thanks to the moves and non-moves they made in free agency. Perhaps most importantly, they also kept key players such as Montaric Brown and Travon Walker.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But there is one decision that the Jaguars made this off-season that stands out amongst the rest as perhaps the most underrated and underappreciated, at least outside of Jacksonville: the signing of running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez's Chance to Breakout

When the Jaguars let Travis Etienne leave in free agency and sign a deal with the New Orleans Saints, many wondered if the Jaguars were going to have to make a corresponding move at running back or instead let second-year players Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen lead the room. The Jaguars' solution was ultimately to go with a bit of both.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen (36) and running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) look on during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No, Rodriguez is not the Jaguars ' clear-cut workhorse running back. It certainly seems like the Jaguars are going to a running back by committee approach, with Rodriguez and Tuten splitting early down work and Allen continuing his role as the Jaguars' passing -down running back.

But the addition of Rodriguez is still something the Jaguars badly needed to do. Not only does he come on a short deal with modest guaranteed money, but Rodriguez is also coming off his best career as a pro. He was never leaned on to a heavy extent with the Washington Commanders, but he got his most volume and most opportunities last year, and he took advantage of it.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Rodriguez finished last season as one of the NFL’s most efficient backs, especially in the two stats that Jaguars head coach. Liam Coen has already said what he values the most at the position, noting at the owners' meetings that rushing yards over expectation and yards after contact at the back position, and this is exactly where Rodriguez thrives, and where the Jaguars struggled a year ago.

The Jaguars lacked a true grinder at running back, and their running game was unsustainable over the second half of the season. While the Jaguars certainly got some explosive plays from the running back position last year, it is clear the Jaguars want to get more production from the running game in 2026, especially in between the tackles.

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

That is where Rodriguez can help the Jaguars, and the fact that he is doing so on a relatively cheap deal only makes this more of a shrewd move by the Jaguars. Add in the fact that he already has a relationship with Coen after the Jaguars head coach was his play-caller for a year at Kentucky, and this is a move that has very little downside.

"Chris Rodriguez is in fact somebody that if you watch the tape, you understand very quickly exactly who he is as a football player, the superpowers that he taps into consistently and if you draw back to his time at Kentucky, it's remained a constant," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after signing Rodriguez.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"He is very physical at the point of attack. He has a really good pace in his approach to the line of scrimmage and finding the lanes. Obviously, an intimate understanding of the system and how [Head Coach] Liam [Coen] likes to call things. So, there's a lot of strong matches just generally from how those two in tandem can really work together.

The Jaguars have made other underrated moves this season. The signing of Brown came at a cheaper number than many expected, the trade for Ruke Orhorhoro was a smart one considering his pass-rush upside, and the Travon Walker deal should age nicely.

But the Rodriguez move is the Jaguars’ most underrated move this offseason because it presents a real chance to be better at running back this year despite losing a Pro Bowl talent and first-round pick at the position. The biggest leap the Jaguars can make as an offense this year is in the running game, and Rodriguez looks like he will be critical toward that goal.