Jaguars Offseason Stock Watch: Who is Rising, Falling After Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to enter arguably the most important month of the offseason in April.

But before the entire focus of the Jaguars' shifts toward the quickly approaching NFL Draft , it is time to take stock after free agency. So, whose stocks are rising and whose are falling?

Stock Rising

Walker Little

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The fact that Walker Little is still on the Jaguars' roster after they went through their phase of cap cleaning gymnastics should be significant. The Jaguars could still save some money by trading Little, but that has always been an option. Jacksonville is better off holding onto Little, who has proven to be a versatile and experienced option at both tackle and guard. With no new offensive line additions either, Little could still have a chance to compete for a Week 1 starting spot.

Bhayshul Tuten

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, the Jaguars signed Chris Rodriguez Jr. to a two-year deal with more than expected in guaranteed money. This would indicate Tuten is not about to lead the AFC in carries next season, though anyone with knowledge of how Liam Coen runs his running back room would know that was never going to be the case. Even with the addition of Rodriguez, the Jaguars have nearly 300 touches to replace after Travis Etienne left for the Saints.

Ventrell Miller

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) reacts during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Until the Jaguars add another linebacker to the mix following Devin Lloyd's exit in free agency, Ventrell Miller is going to be one of the biggest winners of the roster. Miller could have the upperhand to be the Week 1 starter next to Foyesade Oluokun, even in the event the Jaguars draft a linebacker with one of their Day 2 or Day 3 picks.

Caleb Ransaw

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) smiles with safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (32) during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are certainly some changes to the Jaguars' safety room this offseason. Andrew Wingard played over 90% of the Jaguars' defensive snaps last season and is now with the Arizona Cardinals. With no new additions, that means there is a clear path for Caleb Ransaw to playing time after missing his entire rookie season. He looks like he will get his chance.

Stock Falling

Hunter Long

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) jumps up to make a catch during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars had a minor shuffle at tight end over the first month of the offseason, re-signing backup tight end Quintin Morris before releasing Johnny Mundt. That leaves Hunter Long as the team's current TE3, but he looks like he will lose that spot as soon as the Jaguars draft a tight end. He makes too much money to be the TE4, so some kind of resolution will have to be made.

Backup WRs

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There were two tough blows brought to any backup Jaguars receivers who hoped for an expanded look this offseason. First, James Gladstone poured cold water all over any speculation the Jaguars were wanting to deal Brian Thomas Jr. Then, the Jaguars had a public pursuit of Jake Bobo to be their top backup receiver. This means not only are there not going to be any subtractions, but the Jaguars look set to make an addition sooner than later.

Pass-Rush Depth

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just by simple mathmetics, the Jaguars' pass-rush and defensive line as a whole can not be considered anything but down until the Jaguars make an addition. Three different role players from last year's rotation are still free agents. The Jaguars could replace any of those players with pieces who are still on the roster, but then they are going to need to find options to become the new backups behind them.