Jaguars' Inactives for Texans Bout Include 1 Rookie Being Placed on Backburner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their official inactives list for Sunday's battle with the Houston Texans, including one notable rookie.

The Jaguars announced the following players will be inactive for their Week 6 AFC South tilt with the Texans: cornerback Montaric Brown, wide receiver CJ Williams, safety Jalen Huskey, cornerback Jaylon Jones, long snapper Ross Matiscik, defensive end Wesley Williams, and defensive tackle Albert Regis.

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaguars Inactives

The Jaguars have more than a few rookies inactive once again this week with CJ Williams inactive every week but Week 1, Regis inactive last week, and Wesley Williams inactive every game this season. But the true notable name here is Huskey, who had been inactive for the first month of the season before getting his first action last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Huskey, of course, was largely active because safeties Caleb Ransaw (placed on injured reserve) and Eric Murray missed the Eagles game. Murray is officially back in the lineup for the Jaguars against his former team on Sunday, though, which naturally moves Huskey a spot down the depth chart. But Huskey now does not even get a game day nod, with the Jaguars making the No. 100 pick a healthy scratch in favor of safety Kaevon Merriweather, who was previously on the team's practice squad.

The fact that the Jaguars have had safeties miss several games over the last two weeks but have been unwilling to put Huskey on the field indicates that this is a complete and total red-shirt season for him. He was always expected to be depth at best as a rookie considering the other safeties in the room, but injuries at the position led to the assumption that he'd see some real snaps.

That didn't happen last week against the Eagles, with Rayuan Lane getting the start next to Antonio Johnson and Merriweather serving as the team's No. 3 safety. Huskey did not log a defensive snap and played a handful of special teams snaps. A week later, with Ransaw still out, Huskey is now inactive. Huskey is a selection for the future, and he now seems like someone to watch in 2027.

Three of the Jaguars' first five draft picks are healthy scratches in third-rounders Huskey and Regis and fourth-rounder Williams, with the draft picks that are set to play instead being second-rounder Nate Boerkircher, third-round guard Emmanuel Pregnon, fifth-round tight end Tanner Koziol, and sixth-round wide receiver Josh Cameron.

The Jaguars will be without Brown for the second time in three weeks at cornerback, which means they are set to lean on Travis Hunter, Jourdan Lewis and Jarrian Jones. Brown is out with a hamstring injury that limited him to six snaps last week against the Eagles.