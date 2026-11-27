JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the thick of a tight playoff race, and they are going to need all of the help they can get.

The Jaguars have seen their rookie draft class step into significant roles throughout the season, all the way through their Week 11 loss against the New York Giants. But with seven games left, it is time for the rookie class to make their greatest contributions yet.

So, how can the Jaguars start stepping up starting in Week 12 against the Titans and then all the way through the rest of the push for the playoffs? We break it down below.

TE Nate Boerkircher

The Jaguars have not made Nate Boerkircher much of a threat in the passing game in terms of volume, but he has been impacted when called upon with 10 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He has been up-and-down in terms of his run blocking in recent weeks, which is where the Jaguars will have to see him make his biggest impact moving forward. The Jaguars' running game has tailed off over the last three weeks, largely due to Bhayshul Tuten's injuries, but they need role players like Boerkircher to improve, too.

DL Albert Regis

There is likely not much Albert Regis can do for the Jaguars other than stay ready. He was a healthy scratch on Sunday as the Jaguars had both Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux in the lineup together, and that was even with Matt Dickerson being out with a neck injury. Regis will likely be a healthy inactive each game moving forward unless the Jaguars have to start dealing with injury issues up front.

OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Emmanuel Pregnon has been one of the iron men of the Jaguars' offensive line, starting every game and playing every snap -- something the Jaguars have not gotten at left tackle or center. Pregnon has had a few rookie errors pop up when it comes to penalties, and that is what the Jaguars will need him to focus on moving forward. The Jaguars' offense has been on fire when they have not gotten in their own way with self-inflicted mistakes, and it will take a group effort from players like Pregnon to ensure they curb that issue.

DB Jalen Huskey

Jalen Huskey is likely in the same boat as Albert Regis. He got some playing time in Weeks 8 and 9 as the Jaguars dealt with safety injuries, but the addition of Jessie Bates III to the defense this past week made him a healthy scratch as the team's No. 5 safety. It seems unlikely Huskey will be active again any time soon, which means the most he can do to help the Jaguars right now is to be ready when his moment does come along.

DE Wesley Williams

Wesley Williams was a healthy scratch for the Jaguars during the first nine games of the season, but he was able to make his NFL debus against the New York Giants last week and record his first tackle for loss in the process. Williams' development has been a slow burn as a rookie, but the Jaguars are high on him and what he can provide from a depth perspective. The return of B.J. Green means he might have to bide is time, though.

TE Tanner Koziol

Rookie tight end Tanner Koziol has seen his role increase since the bye week, other than in Week 11 against the Giants when the Jaguars seemed to play with more 11 personnel. Koziol is an important part of what the Jaguars do when they play with three tight ends due to his ability to split out and give the Jaguars a mismatch at the tight end position, which forces defenses to play the Jaguars a btit differently when he is on the field.

WR Josh Cameron

Josh Cameron can help the Jaguars in a lot of ways moving forward, whether as a pass-catcher, a downfield target, a run-blocker, and more. But the area I think the Jaguars may need him the most is on special teams. The return game has faded in recent weeks and the Jaguars have seemingly already pulled Parker Washington from punt return duty to save him from extra hits. The Jaguars need a returner to step up and provide a spark, and Cameron should be that returner.

WR CJ Williams

Like Regis and Huskey, the best thing CJ Williams can do for the Jaguars right now is to simply keep preparing the same way he has been. The Jaguars love Williams in the building, but he has been inactive each week since Week 1 due to the Jaguars not facing any injury issues at wide receiver. If the Jaguars do face any injuries down the road, though, he will be the player who gets promoted.

DE Zach Durfee

Seventh-round defensive end Zach Durfee had an impressive training camp but also dealt with a few injuries during those weeks. As a result, he was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return at the end of camp, but he has not yet had his 21-day practice window opened like we have seen with others such as Patrick Mekar i and B.J. Green. This could be a redshirt season, similar to Jalen McLeod a year ago.

LB Parker Hughes

Seventh-round linebacker Parker Hughes was placed on injured reserve during training camp, which means he is not eligible to play this season. He will be back during the 2027 offseason program, so consider this a redshirt year for the athletic linebacker prospect.