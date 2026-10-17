3 Biggest Jaguars Concerns Entering Texans Bout: The Will Anderson Problem

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars need no explanation when it comes to the Houston Texans and what kind of challenge they pose.

The Texans and Jaguars have close battles year in and year out, and this year is slated to be no different. Even with Houston sitting three games behind the Jaguars in the AFC South at 1-4, the Jaguars can not afford to overlook their biggest rival in the division as they open their slate of AFC South games in Week 6 in London.

So, what are the biggest reasons for concern the Jaguars should have entering their Week 6 battle with the Texans? We break it down below.

Will Anderson Jr.'s Impact

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, this one is clear. Not only do the Jaguars have to face All-World defensive end Will Anderson Jr. and the NFL's best No. 2 edge rusher Danielle Hunter on Sunday, but they have to do it without left tackle Anton Harrison, who is normally at his very best against the Texans. Anderson is the leading candidate in the NFL right now for Defensive Player of the Year, and the Jaguars will have to ensure somehow that Anderson doesn't make the Jaguars the next offense to fall victim to his pass-rush ability.

The Jaguars have a lot of trust in Walker Little, and they will of course ensure they utilize chips and moving pockets to help the pass-protection. But this is the same plan most teams have for Anderson, and it hasn't made him any less productive. Anderson is playing like the best pass-rusher in football right now, and he currently stands as the biggest hurdle in the Jaguars' way in Week 6. If the Jaguars are going to win this game, it will have to be by finding a way to slow Anderson down, even for just a bit.

CJ Stroud's Quick Passing

Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) warms up before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' defense has perhaps its biggest challenge of the season thus far on hand with CJ Stroud in Week 6. Stroud has arguably played the best football of his career in 2026, and it has let him not making many mistakes at all with the ball. A big reason for this is due to his effectiveness in the quick game, where his processing and decisiveness have stood out in a big way throughout the season.

According to NextGenStats, "Stroud has completed 81.7% of his quick throws (under 2.5 seconds) this season, the highest rate among qualified passers. Stroud has averaged 8.4 yards per attempt on quick throws this season, the fourth-most, and has produced an explosive play on 16.9% of them, the third-highest rate." The entire weakness of the Jaguars' scheme and defensive approach is centered around their willingness to allow quick passes, which might play exactly into the Texans' hands.

Nico Collins' Gravity

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates a reception for a first down during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars simply have not been able to slow down Nico Collins over the last several years. Collins is one of the best receivers in football and routinely makes even the best defenses look silly for attempting to stop him, but he has produced gaudy numbers over the Jaguars for years that reflect just how big of a challenge he is, and this year's matchup is no different.

The Jaguars do have their cornerbacks playing good football in Travis Hunter and Jarrian Jones, but they have not faced a test like Collins since those limited snaps against Ja'Marr Chase two weeks ago. If Hunter and Jones allow one too many big plays to Collins, it could make all of the difference in what is bound to be a tight game in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars will need the duo's best performances of the season on Sunday.