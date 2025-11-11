Inside the Jaguars' Backup QB Woes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are fresh off one of the most stunning losses in franchise history, with Houston Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills scoring on three consecutive fourth quarter drives to doom the Jaguars in a 36-29 loss.
So, why exactly have the Jaguars struggled so much against backup quarterbacks like Mills? We break it down below.
"That's a great question. It's obviously gotten us twice this year in game-winning drive situations where those guys have been able to go the distance. There's definitely a frustration there. Sometimes as a backup you go into some of those situations and what's the worst that can happen. The expectations are what they are. But [Texans QB] Davis Mills, he performed, he produced in critical moments that we didn't," Coen said.
"And that's got to be a killer instinct mentality of when you got him down to with a backup quarterback and a couple backup O-linemen in there to go and take it. Those moments didn't happen for us on Sunday. So, it's frustrating. It's definitely something that you're like, ‘Man, if [Bengals QB] Joe Burrow would've done it or—,’ that's one thing, but a backup going in there and doing that. I know as a backup quarterback, at one time in my career, you just go and play and you cut it loose and there there's not a ton of expectations, I guess you could say. But I don't think Davis Mills played like a backup on Sunday.”
"I don't take any player or team lightly in this league. It's any given Sunday for a reason. There's good players all over the league, whether backups or starters. And so, once you get in the business of taking people lightly, that's when you're setting yourself up for a recipe for a disaster," Armstead said.
"So, I don't take anybody lightly. I don't think we take anybody lightly. I mean, how could we? We're trying to prove our own selves, we haven't really done anything yet. We can't take anyone lightly. We’ve got to go out here each and every game and give it our best, which I feel like we have been doing. And so yeah, there's no taking it lightly on anyone in the NFL.”
