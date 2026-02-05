Inside the Devin Lloyd Decision Facing the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will see their offseason shaped, in part, by how the Devin Lloyd situation plays out.

The Jaguars are the latest team to come to a crossroads with a big-name player simply due to the constructs of free agency. The team loves Lloyd , Lloyd wants to play with the Jaguars, but things are never quite that simple when it comes to NFL free agency.

"I want to be where God wants me to be ... For me, being back in Jacksonville, my mom lives out there. You know, obviously, my lady is out there. You know, there are a lot of pros to being out there," Lloyd told NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "And so, for me, it's just about being in the right spot. Ultimately, that's the No. 1 most important thing, being in the right spot."

For many around the league, this is exactly the way they see Lloyd's early status as a free agent. Many around the league suspect the Jaguars would want Lloyd back in a mutual return, but also assume the Jaguars will not meet the market price for Lloyd if he hits free agency next month.

One AFC Pro Scout, speaking anonymously to allow themselves to comment on another team's player, told Jaguars On SI that their team expects Lloyd to hit free agency and land the biggest contract of any linebacker this offseason.

"He will get more than Quay Walker. He just had a stellar year and some team will use it to convince themselves it is his new norm. Maybe it is," the scout said.

If Lloyd is expected to hit free agency by other teams across the NFL, that says more about what teams expect his market to be than what it says about the Jaguars' feelings. The Jaguars are the only team that knows how much they will value Lloyd and his price point compared to the rest of the NFL, but the Jaguars and Lloyd's camp will also be keenly aware what other teams are interested in paying Lloyd.

Lloyd said at the Pro Bowl there have been no talks with the team yet, which is not unusual. Evan Engram and Josh Hines-Allen made similar sentiments at the Pro Bowl a few years ago before signing new deals, after all.

But for now, other teams are bracing for the chance to pay Lloyd and the Jaguars are the only team that can change that.

