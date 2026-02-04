Jaguars' Devin Lloyd Makes Key Free Agency Update From Pro Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd is about to have a big offseason.

After a career year in 2025 that saw him land in the Pro Bowl and as a second-team All-Pro, Lloyd is set to get a big pay day this March -- or before it, if the Jaguars re-sign him before he hits free agency.

But just as critical as what the Jaguars want is what Lloyd wants, From the Pro Bowl, Lloyd provided an important update on just that.

Lloyd Talks Free Agency

Speaking to NFL.com's Kevin Patra from the Pro Bowl this week, Lloyd provided the latest on where his contraction situation stands.

"Lloyd said that while he prefers to stay in Jacksonville, he's had "no talks" with the team yet about the future, opting to focus on the Pro Bowl before free agency ramps up," Patra wrote.

"I want to be where God wants me to be ... For me, being back in Jacksonville, my mom lives out there. You know, obviously, my lady is out there. You know, there are a lot of pros to being out there," Lloyd told Patra. "And so, for me, it's just about being in the right spot. Ultimately, that's the No. 1 most important thing, being in the right spot."

A first-round pick by the Jaguars in 2022, Lloyd has played a big role for the franchise ever since. Playing on two playoff teams, Lloyd started 64 games over the last four seasons and had the best year of his career in 2025.

In 15 regular season starts this season, Lloyd recorded five interceptions, one pick six, seven pass deflections, 10 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 81 combined tackles. Lloyd made massive plays for the Jaguars in key wins over the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, and others during the Jaguars' AFC South title run and playoff appearance.

"I take pride in being able to do what I did last year in any defense. Obviously, (new coaches) came in and they understood that I have a skill set. And, you know, as the weeks progressed, they really started allowing me to utilize that skill set more and more and play at the level that I'm playing. So it's always great whenever a defensive coordinator believes in you," Lloyd told Patra.

"And, you know, that's the case with any player, you know, all these guys, you know, the coaches do put them in the best position. So, you know, I was definitely a product of that. And then just me being right, you know, for myself as far as being at my best every week. It really just comes down to, you know, every day, ready to attack practice, ready to attack the game. And that's nutrition, sleep, all the above."

