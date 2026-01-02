What Liam Coen is Hoping to See From Jaguars' Rushing Attack vs. Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There is just one more week before the Jacksonville Jaguars officially take the field for post-season football. With their limited time left, the Jaguars need to get back to their prior strength of establishiing the run.

The Jaguars thrived running the ball over the first two months of the season, but their seven-game winning streak has seen the passing game carry the offense. Now, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen will have to find a way to get the running game back on track in Week 18.

The Jaguars showed improvement running the ball last week against the Colts, giving Coen some belief and faith that the momentum is in their favor.

“What did we rush for last week? 120. Yeah, and there was a lot of meat on that bone. I thought we blocked much better in the run game this past Sunday against Indy. I think we missed a few things from the running back position, couple blocks outside, couple communication things. But I did think that it was a step in the right direction," Coen said.

"There were more holes, there were bigger holes that we need to take a little bit more advantage of with some explosives. But I thought we took a step in the right direction last week. Look, you never want to force something. I think we run it I guess you could say good enough to keep people honest."

While the Jaguars were strictly a run-first team to start the year, they have shown the ability to be versatile and balanced on offense. That is the goal Coen is seeking each week, especially in this week's regular-season finale vs. the Tennessee Titans.

"I think that that's where play action continues to be something that Trevor's successful with. And when you can demand single high still, like when you can get people to play single high, well you're going to be able to dictate some of the terms in the pass game. So yeah, look, you want to be able to—I want to rush for 150-plus every week, I want to throw for 250-plus every week. That's the goal, absolutely," Coen said.

"But I'm going to continue to run the football. It's something I believe in. I think that you have to be able to do it especially this time of year and as you head into December, January football, you've got to be able to run the football and stop the run, but you're also not going to bang your head against the wall and do something that's ultimately in game maybe not working as much as maybe the pass or the screen or whatever it is to be able to give your guys a chance to win that game.”

