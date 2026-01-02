The Underrated Piece Behind Trevor Lawrence's 2025 Breakout

Trevor Lawrence has fully arrived. He's had plenty of moments of greatness for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his young career, but all of the potential that he's flashed has come together this season. He's led his team to the top of the AFC South and given them a chance to claim the No. 1 seed in the conference with his spectacular rise to superstardom.



The Jaguars have won their last seven games and slipstreamed to the pinnacle of the division behind T-Law's ascension. With his impressive play in that span, the quarterback has climbed into the top three in MVP odds, behind only the New England Patriots' Drake Maye and the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple, left, jogs with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) to the next drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What's led to Trevor Lawrence's development?



When the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Head Coach Liam Coen, this was always the vision for his tenure: leading the team back to postseason relevancy by capitalizing on Trevor Lawrence's blue-chip talent and crafting an elite offense with the quarterback as its engine. The results speak for themselves.



It's not like Coen made T-Law into a top-tier gunslinger by himself, though. Plenty of different people have contributed to his career year. Jakobi Meyers' midseason arrival directly coincides with his jump in statistical production. Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski has been an excellent mentor. So has Jacksonville's new quarterbacks coach, Spencer Whipple. Coen recently spoke on Whipple's performance in his first year with the Jags:



Trevor Lawrence during the Jaguars' 7-game winning streak:



🐆 91.2 PFF grade (T-2nd among QBs)

🐆 21 total TDs (1st)

🐆 8.2 yards per pass (3rd)

🐆 17 big-time throws (2nd) pic.twitter.com/UodZcWxR99 — PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2026

"You talk about the three C’s, calm, cool, and collected, because you always want your quarterback to play like that and be that way, and that’s Spence. He’s always like this, and obviously I’m not, and so it’s really good for the buffer and for the guy in between, at times between Trevor and I’s conversations, communication, relationship, is somebody that does not ride those waves and get too high, get too low. He knows how to handle me on gameday and also throughout the week, and I think he’s done a phenomenal job with Trevor."



"It’s a commitment by Trevor, first and foremost, to be challenged to want to do extra, to want to do more, and Spence for the amount of time they put into it. There’s a lot of details that go into a gameplan, none any deeper and more important than the quarterback position. And so, Spence has done a great job. I’m not surprised at all. Not surprised whatsoever at how calm, cool, collected he’s been throughout this entire season and now everybody’s saying, ‘Ah, well he’s playing well now.’ Nothing has changed from the way that Spence has coached him, and that’s what I’m proud of."

