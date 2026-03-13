James Gladstone Elaborates on Jaguars' Post-Devin Lloyd Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars don't look much different now than they did in the final minutes of their Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills.

So far, only five members of the Jaguars' playoff team have agreed to deals to play elsewhere next season : running back Travis Etienne, linebacker Devin Lloyd, cornerback Greg Newsome, safety Andrew Wingard, and tight end Johnny Mundt.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of this list, two names certainly stand out in Etienne and Lloyd. When it comes to replacing them, the Jaguars got started on the offensive side by signing free agent running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. to complete the backfield.

As for replacing Lloyd, however, it appears the Jaguars have a different path they are prepared to go on in the coming weeks.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gladstone on Lloyd

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone was asked about Lloyd and his impact on the team, along with the Jaguars' decision to not retain him this offseason. Before Gladstone got into what the next move looks like, he made a point to make clear just how important of a piece that Lloyd was for them in 2025.

"Yeah, I think Devin's impact on our football team over the course of the last year was nothing short of significant. And without him, without his on-ball production, games are going to look a lot different," Gladstone said.

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The results of those games are going to look a lot different and I know that our coaching staff had such a high appreciation for what he did. The players in the locker room loved to play beside him and appreciate all the pieces that he brought to the puzzle."

But with Lloyd now officially moved on and signed to a new deal with the Carolina Panthers, the Jaguars have a hole in their starting defense they need to replace -- one of very few. So, how do the Jaguars plan on filling said void?

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"Beyond that, I think we can look at our own that we still have, as people that can step in and have stepped in over the course of their rookie contracts in [LB] Ventrell Miller. He started multiple games at linebacker for us and did so even last year," Gladstone said.

"Beyond that, [LB] Branson Combs, who as an undrafted college free agent found his mark on special teams and still has a lot of upside that can be built upon."

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) reacts during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The fact those were the first two names that Gladstone went to is certainly interesting. The Jaguars do have other linebackers in that room and 11 draft picks to potentially add to it, too.

"Beyond that you look at the middle linebacker spot in Foye [LB Foyesade Oluokun] who's held that down for quite a few years and is the leader of that crew. It's really exciting to know that he can continue to evolve in that capacity with [LB] Jack Kiser right behind him," Gladstone said.