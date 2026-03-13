Jaguars Projected Offensive Depth Chart After Opening Days of Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The opening days of this year's offseason have come and gone, and the Jacksonville Jaguars do look a bit different entering the first weekend of the new league year.

So, how does the Jaguars' offensive depth chart shake out after the first several days of the free agency period ? We break it down below.

QB

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence

Nick Mullens

Carter Bradley

This one is fairly obvious. The Jaguars have not made any changes to the quarterback room in the early stages of the offseason, with all three from last season set to return. The Jaguars are set to have complete consistency at quarterback.

RB

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bhayshul Tuten/Chris Rodriguez Jr.

LeQuint Allen Jr.

DeeJay Dallas/Ja'Quinden Jackson

The Jaguars added their first new piece of the offseason when they signed Chris Rodriguez Jr., coming off a career season. Rodriguez received a two-year deal with over $6 million in guarantees, figures that suggest he will play a role, but that he is unlikely to dominate the backfield. This means we should see Bhayshul Tuten have an expanded role this year, but it makes sense if they are in the same proximity in terms of the pecking order.

Behind them is LeQuint Allen Jr., who figures to be the Jaguars' top passing back. Rodriguez is a talented runner, but he has virtually no profile as a pass-catcher and Allen already proved that he is a top-notch passing-down running back thanks to his ability in protection. These three will each play a role for the Jaguars, and they are platooned by veteran running back/returner DeeJay Dallas and second-year power back Ja'Quinden Jackson.

WR

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks to wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington

Travis Hunter

Tim Jones/Austin Trammell

This is one room the Jaguars still need to add some depth to. They have a very strong trio of starters and then former No. 2 pick Travis Hunter, who will likely play more of a role player type of spot in Liam Coen's offense. Beyond that, the Jaguars are scarce at wide receiver.

TE

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brenton Strange

Quintin Morris

Hunter Long

The only changes to this room so far are the release of Johnny Mundt, who was quickly scooped up by the Philadelphia Eagles, and an extension to Quintin Morris. It seems like a sure thing they spend a pick here.

OL

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) asks a referee if is lined up correctly after getting penalized multiple times during the first half in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cole Van Lanen/Ezra Cleveland/Robert Hainsey/Patrick Mekari/Anton Harrison

Walker Little/Wyatt Milum/Jonah Monheim/Chuma Edoga

The Jaguars are bringing back all nine top offensive lineman from a year ago, which means there are not many questions about this unit aside from how they will utilize Walker Little and whether Wyatt Milum can find a starting role somewhere.