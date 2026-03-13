Jaguars Projected Offensive Depth Chart After Opening Days of Free Agency
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The opening days of this year's offseason have come and gone, and the Jacksonville Jaguars do look a bit different entering the first weekend of the new league year.
So, how does the Jaguars' offensive depth chart shake out after the first several days of the free agency period? We break it down below.
QB
- Trevor Lawrence
- Nick Mullens
- Carter Bradley
This one is fairly obvious. The Jaguars have not made any changes to the quarterback room in the early stages of the offseason, with all three from last season set to return. The Jaguars are set to have complete consistency at quarterback.
RB
- Bhayshul Tuten/Chris Rodriguez Jr.
- LeQuint Allen Jr.
- DeeJay Dallas/Ja'Quinden Jackson
The Jaguars added their first new piece of the offseason when they signed Chris Rodriguez Jr., coming off a career season. Rodriguez received a two-year deal with over $6 million in guarantees, figures that suggest he will play a role, but that he is unlikely to dominate the backfield. This means we should see Bhayshul Tuten have an expanded role this year, but it makes sense if they are in the same proximity in terms of the pecking order.
Behind them is LeQuint Allen Jr., who figures to be the Jaguars' top passing back. Rodriguez is a talented runner, but he has virtually no profile as a pass-catcher and Allen already proved that he is a top-notch passing-down running back thanks to his ability in protection. These three will each play a role for the Jaguars, and they are platooned by veteran running back/returner DeeJay Dallas and second-year power back Ja'Quinden Jackson.
WR
- Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington
- Travis Hunter
- Tim Jones/Austin Trammell
This is one room the Jaguars still need to add some depth to. They have a very strong trio of starters and then former No. 2 pick Travis Hunter, who will likely play more of a role player type of spot in Liam Coen's offense. Beyond that, the Jaguars are scarce at wide receiver.
TE
- Brenton Strange
- Quintin Morris
- Hunter Long
The only changes to this room so far are the release of Johnny Mundt, who was quickly scooped up by the Philadelphia Eagles, and an extension to Quintin Morris. It seems like a sure thing they spend a pick here.
OL
- Cole Van Lanen/Ezra Cleveland/Robert Hainsey/Patrick Mekari/Anton Harrison
- Walker Little/Wyatt Milum/Jonah Monheim/Chuma Edoga
The Jaguars are bringing back all nine top offensive lineman from a year ago, which means there are not many questions about this unit aside from how they will utilize Walker Little and whether Wyatt Milum can find a starting role somewhere.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley