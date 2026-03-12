James Gladstone Throws Cold Water on Maxx Crosby Narrative
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the news first broke of the Maxx Crosby trade to the Baltimore Ravens that never was, there also came reports tying the Jacksonville Jaguars to the trade narrative.
Several national reports stated the Jaguars were among the teams that were in the running for Crosby's services before the Ravens sent two first-round picks. The Raiders forgot to say no backsies, though, and the trade fell apart.
On Thursday, another part of the narrative fell apart as Jaguars general manager James Gladstone set the record straight when it came to the Jaguars and their interest.
Gladstone Sets Record Straight
To this point in the offseason, the Jaguars have yet to add to a defensive line that seemingly is in need of legit improvement. Gladstone was asked about that unit and whether the Jaguars were interested in adding Crosby as a potential solution.
"Yeah, I think that's going to be an ongoing process where we're continuing to map out how we can level up. And that's a pairing of personnel and scheme and also the back end being tied to rush plans and continuing to ensure that we're able to stop the run at such a high tick like we were last year without diluting that element, but still improving the pass rush," Gladstone said.
"So that's a fun piece to this off-season to try to really map out. That wasn't necessarily something that we were actively engaged in. We're always communicating with other clubs on the landscape of their thoughts. And I can tell you in particular, we never got down to a real dialogue exploring that.
In short ... no, the Jaguars never came close to trading for Maxx Crosby. And after the Raiders' star defensive end committed himself back to the Raiders on social media, it sure seems like the idea of him being traded is a distant memory.
Does that mean the Jaguars won't continue to be aggressive in seeking roster upgrades? Of course not. The Jaguars never made sense as competing for the first Crosby trade the begin with due to the fact they don't have a first-round pick in 2026. Gladstone simply put a bow on what always made the most sense.
With that said, it feels impossible to count Gladstone out of big moves in the future. And with 11 picks in April's draft and a projected 10 picks in 2027, the Jaguars have the ammo to make something happen.
