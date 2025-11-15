Why Jaguars' Jarrian Jones is Drawing Rave Reviews
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2025 season riding on the coattails of a talented roster that failed spectacularly to meet expectations last year. The hope was that the same group would accomplish more this year, but it has underwhelmed at key positions as the roster continues to age.
However, in the face of an injury to veteran nickel defender Jourdan Lewis, second-year cornerback Jarrian Jones has stepped up in a big way in a role that made him one of the few standouts in a lowly 2024 campaign. In the two games he has played in place of Lewis, Jones has garnered the attention of his coaches heading into Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Coen, Campanile praise the young Jones
Under the new regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, it became clear that they were a team asking their players to do the dirty work and play in spots that were either unfamiliar or new to them. Jones, who was seen as a nickel defender in his rookie season, competed with Montaric Brown for the No. 2 cornerback role during the summer and rotated in on the perimeter and nickel.
Coen and his defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile, viewed Jones as a bright spot in recent weeks, especially as Jones has faced challenges in recent weeks. Plenty of conversations were had between Coen and Jones, and the growth in the last couple of games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans has been evident.
"We've had a lot of talks," Coen said. "We've had a lot of moments, and he was definitely challenged a few weeks ago to continue to do right and continue to go out there, and he was frustrated too at times wanting to get out on the grass to help and go play, which I'm proud of the way that he's responded and stayed the course."
Jones secured an interception in the first half against the Texans and made quality plays throughout the game. It may not automatically earn him a starting spot regardless of Lewis' return, but Jones has earned more playing time this season with several weeks to go.
"Yeah, I think Jarrian came up with a huge play early, and to me that was a really detailed, disciplined rep within what we were asking him to do on the snap. And just the majority of the game, I felt like he did a really good job for us," Campanile said. "I thought he had a good summer for us. I think he's grown a lot. Like you said, we played him inside, outside, so he does multiple things for us, and I think he's done a good job since he's been in there so far."
Coen appreciated Jones' playmaking ability against the Texans, detailing some of the plays he made and Jones' process, plus his infectious way of communicating and bringing energy on the field.
"Made some great plays for us on Sunday. He always plays and brings energy, which I do appreciate," Coen said. "I thought he triggered really well on the bubbles and some of the quicks outside, obviously, the big interception to start the game, the fourth down stop where he made the great play on the mesh.
"I'm excited for Jarrian. I hope that we can continue to build off of this positive momentum because he is a guy that when he's up and he's bouncing around and he's doing right and everybody's communicating at a high level, he's somebody that can be infectious that way."
