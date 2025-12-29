How Jarrian Jones Continues to Thrive for Jaguars In Playoff Push

When news came out this week that veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis was out for the season with a foot injury, there was a simmer of concern with the loss of a key leader in the Jacksonville Jaguars' secondary. However, it was quickly washed away.

Second-year defensive back Jarrian Jones had begun to see more time on the field in the last month, becoming an impact defender whether he was lined up inside or out. His standout plays from his rookie season came from the nickel role, where he thrived again on Sunday. Head coach Liam Coen acknowledged his performance in the post-game press conference, while Jones himself gave a blunt assessment of his play.

Coen on Jones' big plays

No Jordan Lewis. No Problem.



Jarrian Jones has been a star in the slot.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Indianapolis Colts were looking to convert a 3rd & 3. Philip Rivers looked toward star slot receiver Josh Downs for a quick-hitter to the sideline, but Jones picked off the future Hall of Fame quarterback for a massive takeaway in a tied game. The Jaguars would go on to kick a field goal to take the lead and held on for the rest of the way.

Coen said he was proud of Jones, earning the trust of his teammates and coaches as he grew throughout the summer and throughout the regular season.

"I'm so proud of him. He has earned so much trust from not just the players, his teammates, but coaches, staff. Every time he's out there, you just feel him," Coen said. "You feel him at practice, you feel him in the walk-throughs. You feel him. And I'm very appreciative of Jarrian and the way that he's continued to battle and make plays for our team."

Jones broke down the play after the game with reporters, saying they were in Cover 0 and knew Downs was running an option route, and he knew he had to come out fast. It all came down to timing and execution, which was flawless on one of the biggest spots of the game.

"Cover 0, I knew the look that we were giving. Josh Downs, great receiver. He was in the slot. I know he's kind of like the option route runner. Gotta come out fast," Jones explained. "Philip (Rivers) can't really throw the ball down the field, so my instincts kind of took over on the play. I knew I had help because I told Greg [Newsome II], I was like, ‘If you break the out, be there for me because I'm gonna slip it.’ So, I just timed it right.”

Jones said he tries to be there for his teammates, saying on the road, you have to have your own "engine" and bookbag. He doesn't want to be viewed as a slacker, holding himself accountable for his teammates to bring the energy each week.

“I just try to be there for my teammates. When you go on the road, you kind of pack your own engine,

your bookbag. So, I just try to be up for my guys: home, away, no matter where we’re playing at," Jones said. "I really have a lot of fun playing this game, and I try to show it by the way that I play. I don't want nobody look at how I play and be like, ‘He's kind of, like, slacking.’ I'll always be there for my team, be accountable for my teammates.”

