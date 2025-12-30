Why the Jaguars' Stellar Run is Just Starting
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an incredible 2025 season, and there is plenty of evidence the best is yet to come.
In fact, the Jaguars were never expected to take off this quickly by most. This was set to be a reset year under the near leadership of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli.
Just Getting Started
As CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco noted after the Jaguars' 23-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 -- which propelled the Jaguars to a 12-4 record -- the Jaguars are built for the long run. Their roster improved over the offseason by a decent measure, but the Jaguars are projected to be even better in years to come.
"The sum of the parts is better than the parts, because you look at it, you take it apart individually, and you go, wow, the talent isn't great. And yet, when you look at it, they lead the league in run defense, which you go, how? And they do, and they don't give up a lot of big plays," Prisco said.
"They keep everything in front. And I think that's the key to how they play defense. I mean, they've lost a ton of guys on that defensive side of the ball. Last week, Jourdan Lewis, their nickel corner, who they paid a bunch of money, went down with a lisfranc foot injury, and so all of a sudden, you look and you go, wow, now he's out Well, Jarrian Jones steps in, and he's playing with confidence now. Had a pick today of Philip Rivers."
The Jaguars' resurgence on both sides of the ball has pushed them to a winning record and a playoff spot this season. Anthony Campanile has his unit humming and is second in the NFL in takeaways, while Coen's offense is one of the best in franchise history.
Then there is Trevor Lawrence, who has improved by leaps and bounds this season. Lawrence has been one of the best quarterbacks in football in recent months, and the Jaguars have plenty to be optimistic about when it comes to his future.
"I think what they've done is they've instilled a culture there where guys believe. And I'm going to say this for the rest of the AFC and the rest of the NFL, this team is not close to being what it's going to be in two or three years," Prisco said.
"If Trevor Lawrence is this guy and this front office, and this group gets the roster that they think they can bring in there, this is going to be sustainable success in Jacksonville."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley