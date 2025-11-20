The Key Jaguars Storylines to Track vs. Cardinals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big one on Sunday, make no mistake about that.
The Jaguars are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 in a game that could determine the Jaguars' playoff hopes, and their ability to hit a coveted 10-win season. We discuss this game and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Amongst the most important storylines for the Jaguars this week is whether they will get a handful of key players back in the lineup such as Brenton Strange, Brian Thomas Jr., Jourdan Lewis and Anton Harrison. Strange has missed the last five games, Thomas and Lewis have missed the last two, and Harrison missed Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
“Optimistic. Yeah, as always. I'm always optimistic, but look, I really don't know. You were optimistic on some of them last week and it didn't end up working out and that was obviously frustrating for those guys specifically and for us when you're trying to continue to get your guys out there, but I thought guys stepped up as well in their places," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.
"And you look at operating again with two tight ends in a game and those two tight ends play their tails off. So, it is definitely next man up. It has to be a next man up mentality and ultimately, hopefully we get these guys back.”
Then there is defensive lineman Calais Campbell, the former Jaguars great who has been able to remain productive during the twilight of his career.
"He was one of our game wreckers this morning in both defense and in special teams, for the career blocked extra points and field goals. But he is playing at a very high level," Coen said.
"He utilizes that swim move at 6-8 and that can be hard on guards and interior offensive linemen, and then his strain through the down in terms of the known passing situations, but also where he's extremely effective is batting balls down as well. So, if he doesn't get maybe an edge in the rush, he's going to stop and that's a brick wall there, so we've got to really make sure we're accounting for him, knowing his strengths and be able to attack some of the weaknesses there and get his hands down, especially in the pass game.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.