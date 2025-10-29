Jaguars vs. Raiders: Three Key Players to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for a rebound coming off their Week 8 bye. After suffering two consecutive losses, the hardest part of their schedule is over, and the next 10 games present significant opportunities for Jacksonville to earn its first playoff berth in two years.
As the Jaguars travel westward to Las Vegas, they'll need these three players to set up as the team enters the final stretch of the season. Here are the three players to watch in Sunday's affair in the 'Sin City.'
Greg Newsome II, cornerback
The Jaguars traded for Newsome just a few weeks ago, but they have more plans in place for his usage in Anthony Campanile's defense, according to head coach Liam Coen:
"I think you're starting to see a little bit more comfort level," Coen said. "He is very engaged in the meetings. The guy sits on the edge of his chair, he is looking right at you in the eyes, you can tell it's important to him. So got a lot of belief that'll continue to improve."
Newsome is a talented cornerback who could be a quality starter in this defense with more acclimation to the system. If he emerges as one against the Raiders' defense, it could spell more success for the Jaguars in this area.
Arik Armstead, defensive tackle
Efficiency from the Jaguars' defensive tackle room has been lacking in recent weeks. Armstead was able to secure a sack in the loss to the Seahawks, but has just four pressures in three games after nine in the first four weeks.
"We need to— we've looked at, okay, how do we help them on early downs create more of an edge and get some favorable matchups," Coen said when asked about the inefficiencies at iDL. "We've looked at in the known passing situations where we put in these guys and how can we put them in better positions to be successful and get more ops on the quarterback."
The Jaguars will have a favorable matchup against a Raiders offensive line that lacks adequate talent to protect Geno Smith consistently. This could be an opportunity for Armstead to produce.
Bhayshul Tuten, running back
"Yeah, I’ve got to call more runs in general," Coen said. "When we run the football, we're a little bit more balanced."
The Jaguars have gone away from the run game in recent games, but Coen took accountability, and hinted at establishing the ground attack against the Raiders, a defense that has been competitive in most bouts this season. It won't be easy, but the Jaguars have a quality run game when established, and that could spell good things for the rookie, Tuten.
Tuten is due for a breakout game, or at least one where his explosive running style comes to light. He'll be a key piece to the offense this week as the Jaguars look to get going in the trenches.
