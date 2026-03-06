Making Sense of the Jaguars' Arik Armstead Option

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team that has a few key free agents this offseason. The Jaguars team could look a lot different next season, depending on what they do in free agency.

The Jaguars were a team last season that surprised a lot of people with the 13 wins they had and winning the AFC South. The Jaguars did that with a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager in James Gladstone. It was a new regime that got after it from the day they got to Jacksonville.

With free agency starting next week, Gladstone and Coen will now have a decision to make with the roster they built last season. Players like running back Travis Etienne Jr. and linebacker Devin Lloyd headline the Jaguars' free agency class this offseason.

The Jaguars also have a few more starters who will hit the market next week. It makes for a huge offseason for the Jaguars, and what players they want to have back and what players they want to let go, as they will find a new home.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, right, speaks as head coach Liam Coen looks on during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive Linemen the Jaguars could move on from

It is never easy for a team in the NFL to bring back the same roster that they had the season before, especially when you have the success the Jaguars had last season.

Now those free agents are being looked at by other teams because they played better, and they could bring that to their teams. Some players were not on teams' radar until last season because of the success they had with the Jaguars. Other teams want to take that away and have it on their sidelines now.

It is all going to depend on what players the Jaguars have circle that they want to bring back next season, and run it back and look for more success next season. If the Jaguars do decide to bring players back, they will potentially need to open up cap space.

And one way to do that is by releasing players who are usually entering the final year of their contract, and the Jaguars could see them not re-signing with the team this time next year.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A player that comes to mind is defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Armstead could be a potential cut for the Jaguars if they want to re-sign their free agents. That would be something that would be talked about by the front office. Armstead is a good player, but if the Jaguars do not see him be part of this long term, they could move on.

