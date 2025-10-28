Inside the Jaguars' First Day Back Following Bye Week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are finally back in the building.
After a week spent recharging their batteries during their Week 8 bye, the Jaguars were back at the Miller Electric Center on Monday and we were there for it all.
Q: On the work done during the bye week?
Coen: Yeah, we did a pretty extensive self-scout in all three phases. You look at, especially offensively, when you’re on schedule, usually good things have occurred and when you’re off schedule, it’s tough sledding. We've got a couple different tweaks of how we want to try to get guys the ball and get our best players the ball in space and how to stay a little bit better ahead of the chains and executing first and second down a little bit better, so that third downs are a little bit more manageable.
And we also looked at okay pass rush and coverage in terms of limiting explosives but also getting home a little bit more as well. So you look at all those things and so much of it goes into it, these guys did a lot of work as a staff from a report and communicating that now to the players and some of those things that you want to end up getting maybe tweaked, but we're not going to go and reinvent the wheel.”
Q: On the importance of players and coaches resetting during the Bye week?
Coen: “It's huge. We obviously had some guys a little nicked and you go through some physical football games in the early part of the season and so you need it. Everybody needs a reset and an opportunity to get away from it. Spend some quality time with family and friends and have that nice little mental and physical reset to now come into the building with everything ahead of us.”
Q: On if meeting with the staff is confirming what he thought or ‘groundbreaking’?
“Yeah, not much is groundbreaking. You have a feeling and what comes out is statistics, you're looking at data, but also the big picture of every game's its own entity, like the stats don't always align with the flow of a football game and what actually could have occurred or did occur within games. So much of it is looking at it from a big picture lens, but then dissecting individually per side of ball, ‘Okay, where can we improve?’ And then where are the things that we have done well? What are the things we've done well that we can now just change the presentation to the opponent to be able to continue to have success doing.”
