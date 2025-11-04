Jaguars Have Finally Found Their Offensive Identity Under Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't been what fans envisioned they would be in the 2025 NFL season. In their first year under new head coach Liam Coen, many expected them to be a feisty team, led by a lethal offense. However, not many thought they'd be 5-3 halfway through the year.
The prevailing thought was that the Jaguars would show some serious offensive development in Coen's system, but their defense and inexperience would prevent them from being serious postseason threats this season. Yet, nine weeks in, Jacksonville is currently in the playoff picture and has a decent chance of claiming a Wild Card spot in the AFC, or even winning the South outright.
However, it hasn't been their offense that's led the way. Rather, they've won a handful of games largely due to their defense and its ability to force turnovers, as well as some timely special teams play. Their 30-29 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders was a different story, though.
Jaguars struck gold against Raiders
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense has been inconsistent this season, mired by penalties and a general lack of execution, especially from their pass-catchers who have committed multiple backbreaking drops throughout the year. However, their running game has been a strength they've been able to lean on.
Through eight games, they're averaging 123.6 yards per game on the ground, good for 11th in the NFL. They're also 11th in yards per carry. In their two-game skid to the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, they weren't able to find success with their rushing attack, which was a big reason for the losses.
Jacksonville recommitted itself to the run after its Week 8 bye, putting up 151 yards on 42 attempts against the Las Vegas Raiders. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on how the Jaguars were able to lead with the ground game to carry them to victory in the second half and overtime:
"I thought multiple guys stepped up, as I mentioned last night. We were able to kind of possess the line of scrimmage in some ways. We didn't really break any big ones, and there's definitely some meat left on the bone. And those runs that were about—those three-and-a-half, four-yard, five-yard, six-yard runs that we need to kind of clean up a few things so we can make those eight-to-10-yard runs. But leaning on the run in overtime, I thought was obviously big, and that's definitely a recipe of somewhat success for us. So, I was definitely proud of the guys up front, the runners. There's, like I mentioned, meat left on the bone still, but really proud of the way that they competed in the run game and fought their tails off."
