Duval Dives Into Jaguars' Thrilling Overtime Win Over Raiders
It didn't come easy, but the Jacksonville Jaguars were finally able to get back into the win column after three weeks. Coming into this game, they desperately needed a victory to wash the stench of two straight losses off them, one that settled into the team during its bye.
Many, including myself, were hoping that the Jaguars could use a favorable matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders to issue a statement to the rest of the league with a resounding blowout. They did prove their mettle in this win, but it certainly wasn't a comfortable one.
Instead, Jacksonville went toe-to-toe with Las Vegas throughout the entire contest. Liam Coen got to experience his first overtime as an NFL head coach and emerged triumphant. The Jaguars are now 5-3, and their fans are rejoicing.
No one saw a barnburner coming
Travis Etienne Jr. was the star of the show for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. He wasn't able to find the end zone, but his consistent rushing and extra yardage were the driving force behind their offense against the Las Vegas Raiders. He finished with 115 yards from scrimmage on 27 touches. He made big play after big play and was the primary reason the Jaguars won this game.
Like with every game this season, Trevor Lawrence had another mixed performance. He began his afternoon with one of the most boneheaded interceptions possible, trying to squeeze a pass into an end zone window that was never there to begin with. However, he turned things around in the second half, leading a game-tying drive with under two minutes left and then mounting the ultimate winning march in overtime. He finished with 220 yards on 23-of-34 passing and the one pick. He also rushed nine times for 24 yards and two touchdowns.
Josh Hines-Allen had his best game of the year in Vegas, recording a sack-and-a-half, a tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits. His presence was desperately needed today, with Ashton Jeanty and Geno Smith getting comfortable early on, as well as Travon Walker taking himself out of the contest with an ill-advised punch to a Raider's helmet.
The back-and-forth continued after regulation in this one, as Las Vegas calmly responded with a touchdown of its own after Jacksonville found the end zone on the first possession of overtime. Rather than taking the tie or risking the Jaguars scoring again with 16 seconds left in the game, Raiders coach Pete Carroll elected to go for two and the win. Geno Smith had a wide-open Tyler Lockett in the end zone, but DaVon Hamilton was able to bat down the pass to escape Vegas with a dub.
