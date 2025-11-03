How the Jaguars Have Developed the Clutch Gene
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off an incredible 30-29 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders to move to 5-3 on the 2025 NFL season. Clearly, this wasn't an easy victory like some expected for the team. In fact, the Jaguars nearly went scoreless in the first half, relying on an NFL-record 68-yard field goal from Cam Little to tack on some points on the board to end the first half.
This became a back-and-forth game after intermission. For the second time this year, the Jaguars had to rely on their offense to win the day, with the defense struggling heavily to generate stops, especially in the fourth quarter.
Jacksonville needed a late-game surge to stay in this one. Thankfully, Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the attack answered the call, tallying points on five straight possessions to force overtime and a sixth in the extra period to ultimately steal the victory.
Fourth quarter was electric
The first half of the Week 9 clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders was mostly a snooze fest. There were only nine total points in the first half hour of the game, and they all came on the last two possessions before intermission.
Fans who watched the entirety of the contest were rewarded with an incredible ending, including a fourth quarter that featured five scoring possessions, including four touchdowns. The only series that didn't result in a score was the Raiders' final drive, which only included one play aside from the kickoff with just 16 seconds left on the clock.
While it was incredible to see Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense keep pace, it was disappointing that the defense couldn't come up with any stops in the fourth quarter, as alluded to by Head Coach Liam Coen:
"No, obviously, frustrating that we were kind of mixing it up. We were trying zone, we were trying man, we were blitzing, we were playing four-man rush. I mean, we're mixing it up pretty good and credit those guys, Geno [Smith] and Brock Bowers and those guys, their skill players I thought played a really good game. J-Lew [Jourdan Lewis] goes down, what first shot of the game, or whatever it was, and Jarrian [Jones] steps in. We're doubling Brock, we're playing zone, we're blitzing. It was an old roller coaster game, the emotions, we tried to just stay level-headed. At halftime, obviously, the kick ignited us, as I mentioned. But nobody was flinching. Nobody was freaking out."
