Duality of QB: Week 9 Review of Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars saw Trevor Lawrence take an important step in Sunday's 30-29 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
While Lawrence's final stat line (23-of-34 for 220 yards, one interception and two rushing scores) won't earn him any SportCenter mentions like his Monday Night Football heroics earlier in the season, Lawrence showed the Jaguars he can settle in when they need him the most. That is perhaps the ost development he has experienced under Liam Coen yet.
Lawrence's Week 9
Aside from one brutal end-zone interception, Lawrence played a clean game for the Jaguars. He went 11-of-15 in the second-half while leading the Jaguars to scoring drives on each of their final six drives. The Jaguars called just one pass in overtime, but it was a 13-yard completion on 2nd-and-11 to get the Jaguars to the Raiders' 32-yard line. Other than one woeful decision, it is hard to nitpick much of what Lawrence did against the Raiders.
"I mean, I'm really proud of Trevor [Lawrence]. Obviously, he was throwing up all night, all morning, was pale as a ghost throughout the whole game, and obviously started a low go with obviously the frustrating interception down the goal-line," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game.
"But man, I'm very proud of the way he responded, the way that he played, especially later on, when the game really was on the line, critical third down conversions, had the draw that he walks in on. I mean, he competed his tail off, very proud of him."
Lawrence's advanced metrics do not exactly pop; out of 26 qualifed passers this week, he ranks No. 17 in EPA/Play and No. 18 in success rate. This has more to do with a lack of explosive plays with a banged up receiver room in combination with the interception, but it was still a game in which Lawrence played well enough to win without completely wowing.
But considering the state of the Jaguars' health at pass-catcher, maybe that kind of performance is exactly what the Jaguars needed to see from Lawrence as they came off the bye week.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about our review of Lawrence after the Raiders win.
Please let us know your thoughts on our review of Lawrence after the Raiders' win when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.