5 Bold Observations on Jaguars' Blowout of Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars absolutely dismantled the New York Jets on Sunday, with the backups coming in with 10 minutes left in the game as the Jaguars cruised to a win.

So, what did we make of the Jaguars' easy win? We break it down below.

Best Half of Trevor Lawrence's Career?

Was the first half the best we have ever seen Trevor Lawrence play? We have said that for a few weeks now, but it absolutely feels like this is the best he has been. Yes, it is against a bad Jets team, but it doesn't matter when the quarterback is playing as well as Lawrence is right now. All that matters is he keeps his play at this level.

Lawrence ended the first-half with 240 of the Jaguars' 270 yards and four touchdowns, with three touchdowns coming through the air and one on the ground. He led the team in rushing and made several throws that were legitimate 'Throw of the Year' candidates such as his touchdown to Brian Thomas Jr. and his big completion to Parker Washington.

Liam Coen is In His Bag, Too

Most of the attention surrounding the Jaguars' recent surge has rightfully been around the ascension of Trevor Lawrence, but Jaguars head coach Liam Coen deserves just as many flowers. Coen has figured it out with Lawrence, surrounding him with the scheme and surrounding talent to finally watch his career take off. And perhaps most importantly is the way Coen is doing it.

Simply put, Coen was fantastic as a play-caller against the Jets. He repeatedly was out-scheming the Jets' simple man-coverage calls to produce one of the most electric games of Lawrence's career, using running backs in the receiving game, getting multiple pass-catchers hot at different times. Liam Coen is the real deal.

Buster Brown is a Must-Keep

The Jaguars have several big names who are in contract seasons. Players such as Travis Etienne, Jakobi Meyers, Devin Lloyd, and Greg Newsome are all in the final month of their deals, but there is another contract-year player who has done more than earn some consideration of returning next season: Buster Brown.

Brown, who is beloved both by the coaching staff and by the locker room, has made big plays throughout the season for the Jaguars and should be retained either as a starter or as one of the top depth pieces on the defensive unit. His interception of Brady Cook was one of the best plays a Jaguars defenders has made all season.

Most Dominant Jaguars Win in Ages

I have covered a lot of Jaguars games, but I can not remember many like this. The Jaguars used to be on the wrong side of 31-10 halftime holes. Now, the Jaguars are the team that is firmly putting their foot on the throat of a clearly inferior team and flexing their muscles. The Jaguars have had several big wins in recent weeks, but this one may have been the most dominant.

The Jaguars never for a second looked out of control of the game. Even when the Jaguars were up by dozens of points, they were still throwing the challenge flag and throwing the ball deep down the field. The Jaguars stuffed the Jets in a locker in a way they hardly ever have before.

Play of the Day

I mean, this one is obvious, right? The Jaguars made several big plays against the Jets and several players are worthy of being recognized here, but the best play of the Jaguars' day came on Lawrence's incredible downfield throw to Parker Washington. It is one of the best throws of his entire career.

