What Latest Jaguars' Injury Report Means for Cole Van Lanen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their second injury report of the week as they prepare for the Wild Card, and not much has changed.

The Jaguars had just one player miss practice on Thursday, and it is the same player whose status was always set to be a key factor this week: left tackle Cole Van Lanen.

Van Lanen , who has started for the Jaguars at left tackle for the last month-plus, injured his knee in the Week 18 finale against the Tennessee Titans. Van Lanen did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, which puts the onus on his level of participation in Friday's practice. Van Lanen was seen in the Jaguars' locker room after Thursday's practice.

If Van Lanen is not able to suit up for the Jaguars against the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's Wild Card battle, then the Jaguars will likely turn to long-time left tackle Walker Little. Little has started the last few weeks at right guard in place of an injured Patrick Mekari.

Mekari, who was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with his back injury, could start back in his original spot if he returns to the lineup. This would mean the Jaguars' left tackle spot will come down to whether Van Lanen can suit up. If he can't, then it seems like the Jaguars will have Little at the blindside spot as opposed to at guard.

“The luxury is that he can play both. Chuma [OL Chuma Edoga] has played both. Cole's [OL Cole Van Lanen] played all over the place. These guys have gotten these reps starting at all these different positions," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said on Thursday.

"So, it's unfortunate that we've had to be in those situations and get those guys certain spots. I would love to be in here and say we had the same five offensive line start every single game at the same spot all year. But that's not the case and it's probably never going to be the case."

"So, the luxury of that is or the benefit of that is now guys have reps on both sides. Walker's comfortable playing with Anton [OL Anton Harrison]," Udinski said.

"He's played all year with Ezra [OL Ezra Cleveland], so he's played on both sides. He's played inside and outside and that's really a valuable trait for us to have and an asset to the offensive line and the offense as a whole.”

