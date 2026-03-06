Jaguars Inch Closer to Cap Solutions With First Restructures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their first adjustments to their 2026 cap space.

The Jaguars' cap space has been a hot topic this offseason, with the Jaguars entering March with some of the most work to do to get cap compliant for the start of the new league year. On Friday, the Jaguars made their first moves to make that happen.

Cap Moves

According to Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac, the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone made two moves to save over $10 million in cap space by converting the 2026 salaries of safety Eric Murray and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari into signing bonuses. Doing so added three void years into each's deal, and the Jaguars are now just a little over $3.5 million in the red when it comes to their cap space.

The #Jaguars converted $4.2M of Eric Murray's 2026 salary into signing bonus, adding 3 void years, clearing $3.36M of space.



Jacksonville still has work to do to get compliant next week. https://t.co/s51ZBm8NUs — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 6, 2026

The #Jaguars converted $9.2M of OL Patrick Mekari's salary into signing bonus, adding 3 void years, clearing $7.36M of space.



Updated Cap Hits

2026: $7.3M

2027: $18.1M

2028: $5.52M (void) — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 6, 2026

The Jaguars entered the month needing to make up over $15 million to just get cap compliant for the start of the league year in five days. With these moves, the Jaguars are likely just one or two more restructures away from being able to do just that. With that in mind, the Jaguars will likely go beyond even that scope to ensure they are still able to be aggressive when needed during the free agency and offseason process.

Jacksonville was active in last year's free agency market, signing double-digit players in the opening days of the market opening. It seems unlikely the Jaguars will aim to do so this season, especially after the Jaguars made clear that last year's offseason was about raising the floor of the roster. After a 13-4 season, consider the floor raised.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think it’s pretty simple. What we were seeking during pro-free agency was to raise the floor of this football team, and every player that we pursued and that we’ve now acquired is meeting that standard," Gladstone said after signing last year's class. "By being nothing more than who they are and who we know them to be, both on and off the field, they’re going to do exactly what we would hope they’d do and that’s level up this ecosystem.”

Other names to watch for the Jaguars in the days ahead could include defensive tackle Arik Armstead, offensive guard Ezra Cleveland, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, and offensive lineman Walker Little.

Even if the Jaguars are not overly active next week, there are still more than a few moves to be made.

