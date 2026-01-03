3 Instant Observations on Jaguars Extending Cole Van Lanen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made another big extension.

The Jaguars agreed to terms with offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen on Friday for a three-year, $51 million deal that will guarantee him $32.5 million and keep him in Jacksonville for years to come. So, what do we make of the Jaguars' decision to extend Van Lanen? We break it down below.

Jaguars have answer their LT question

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars no longer need to ask themselves who their left tackle is for 2026. It was a genuine question heading into the final weeks of the season, but it is now clear that Van Lanen is the Jaguars' left tackle of the future -- or at least of the short-term. And it is likely due to the economics of the supply and demand of the left tackle position that has brought the Jaguars here.

Without a first-round pick -- and with their second-round pick set to be near the end of the round -- the Jaguars were not going to have many cracks at finding a left tackle this offseason. They simply don't hit the open market, and the Jaguars ultimately embraced the option they already knew as opposed to entering the offseason with a major question mark looming over the offensive line.

Jaguars are taking a leap in faith

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates a field goal with offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Van Lanen has certainly played well when called upon this season, whether at offensive tackle or inside at guard. Having the versatility to start and survive at four offensive line positions makes Van Lanen extremely valuable right off the bat, and there is also a belief that he could play center in a pinch as well.

Still, the sample size of Van Lanen at left tackle is so small and so limited that it is hard to have complete confidence in this move. Van Lanen has seemingly improved by leaps and bounds in 2025, but the Jaguars are still rolling the dice by asking him to be their left tackle of the future. What he has done this season has clearly inspired the Jaguars in his a

What about Walker Little now?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars will now go into the offseason with the question of what to do with former second-round pick Walker Little. While Little has had perhaps his roughest season in 2025, there are still years of tape to go off of that shows he is a starting tackle in the NFL. The Jaguars should look to trade him since he should have value on the market and the numbers simply make more sense in a trade.

If the Jaguars were to outright release Little, it is a pre-June 1st figure of over $18 million in dead money and over $13 million if designated as a post-June 1st release. If traded, though, the Jaguars would take on between $2 million and $7 million in dead money for the 2026 season, which is much easier to stomach.

